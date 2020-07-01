The dating world has been devastated by the coronavirus crisis, meaning there’s far fewer nascent celebrity courtships to satiate the hopeless romantics among us. So reports suggesting that Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens are dating are just what the (love) doctor ordered.

I have reached out to both Thirlwall's and Stephens' management for comment on this new rumours, and I'll let you know as soon as I've heard anything. But for now, let's go over what we know.

As it stands, neither have publicly confirmed that they're seeing each other and don't follow each other on Instagram. Despite this, reports from media outlets over the last couple of months have pointed to the pair getting close.

The Sun reported on May 20 that Thirlwall and Stephens, best known for their work as members of Little Mix and Rizzle Kicks, respectively, had been messaging and went on a socially distant date. Pictures of this reported date (or perhaps another one?) have appeared on social media – and, yes, it did involve a dog and some ice cream.

On July 1, the Mirror shared a photo believed to be the pair walking arm in arm at the Black Trans Lives Matter protest that took place in London on June 27 (the photo appears to have originally been posted by a friend of the pair's on Instagram). And it seems that Thirwall and Stephens may have also attended an earlier Black Lives Matter protest together also, according to evidence discovered by fans.

As well as Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ rights, another shared movement that they both champion is the importance of open conversations surrounding all things mental health. Thirlwall has spoken about her mental health struggles and the pressures of fame in the past. Recently, for example, she wrote a moving poem for The World From My Window about her experience of lockdown and how it affected her anxiety.

Writing is something they have in common as Stephens, a passionate mental health advocate, often shares musings on this topic and others via Instagram. Handwritten pieces in his notebook cover everything from society to racism to mental health and toxic masculinity.

Fingers crossed that this match is for real, because it sounds like these two could make a real difference together.