The big day has arrived. YouTube beauty influencer Tati Westbrook launched her Halo Beauty line. While her loyal and loving fans were expecting (and hoping for) Westbrook to create cosmetics or skin care products, Halo Beauty isn't kicking off with liquid lipsticks or holographic highlighters or a pretty palette. Halo Beauty isn't capitalizing on trends. Rather, Halo Beauty's first product is vitamins that arrive online on March 2.

As of press time, Halo Beauty's Hair, Skin, & Nails Booster is not sold out. Bottles of the hot pink pills are still available via the brand's site, which is its sales platform.

Westbrook and Halo Beauty are focusing on the concept of beauty from within, since what you put into your body is equally as important as what you put on it.

"Everything A to Z in here is my vision, my dream, my hope for what I wanted in the perfect vitamin," she said in a recent YouTube video. "I wanted something that would actually deliver you results... that you would look in the mirror and you would see a difference."

Westbrook also stated that customers who use her Hair, Skin, & Nails Booster will see an appreciable difference in those features due to the supplement.

It's all about the building blocks being strong and supported via this hero product. The vitamins work from "from the inside out, which to me, is a more potent, better way to deal with some of your issues with dry skin and appearance issues than a moisturizer or a makeup," Westbrook said in the YouTube video announcing her brand. "Those are just kind of like icing on the cake."

Tati on YouTube

The supplements are $39.95 for a 30-day supply. There are 60 capsules per bottle, and Westbrook recommended taking two per day in the announcement video.

The product is also available with international shipping, making it available globally and to an even wider away of Westbrook fans and customers. That availability increases the chances of the Hair, Skin & Nails Booster selling out upon its debut. If and when the supplements sell out, Westbrook and Halo Beauty will surely keep us posted on a restock. This is just the beginning for the much-anticipated brand.

Westbrook, whose handle is GlamLifeGuru, also confirmed that cosmetics are indeed on the horizon. They're just TBD and TBA.

"I do want to grow as a brand," Westbrook said in a video. "I have a lot in mind with where I want to go. But we're starting here, we're starting with beauty from the inside out."

If you were one of the many Westbrook lovers wishing, hoping, and praying for products, you're going to need to practice a little patience.

The vitamins are made without soy, gluten, and sugar, per the video, plus they're cruelty-free and vegan. That means those of you with animal and/or ingredients sensitivities can use them in good conscience and with confidence.

Westbrook is clearly passionate about the first product she created. Her followers and devotees expressed a myriad of emotions regarding her first foray into a brand. They were supportive, excited, interested, surprised, confused, disappointed, and skeptical since scientific claims can be tricky.

But Westbrook, who built a die-hard legion of loyalists with her in-depth and honest product reviews and relatable personality, spoke eloquently and excitedly about the Halo Beauty vitamins. In the video, she stated that if users follow the recommended, two-per-day dosage, they should see glowing skin and longer hair in as soon as three weeks. She also revealed that she has seen the results on her hair own skin and hair.

The brand posted the list of 21 "carefully selected" ingredients. Westbrook confirmed that she has spent several years developing the formula, and has started and stopped the regimen a few times while testing it.