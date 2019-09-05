This just might be the confirmation Arianators need. Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster are dating, at least according to her brother, Frankie Grande, that is. Frankie recently spilled the beans while chatting with reporters on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles for the Game Changers premiere. Bustle has reached out to Grande's reps for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.

According to Us Weekly, Frankie couldn't help but gush over Foster, who is one half of the group Social House. "I love Mikey," he said. "I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He’s a great guy.”

Frankie also revealed how he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, went on a "double date" with Ariana and Foster. Based on Frankie's description of the so-called date, they all had a blast together. "It was really fun," he said. "Game night! Board games! So fun."

If that isn't enough, Frankie also said he can't wait to hang out with his sister and Foster soon. Apparently, Frankie's planning on visiting them during Ariana's Sweetener tour and "he's excited to go spend quality time" them. For those who don't know, Social House is Ariana's opening act for her current world tour.

Ariana and Foster dating rumors first began in early August following the release of her song and music video for "Boyfriend," which also stars Social House. (Bustle previously reached out to Ariana and Foster's reps for comment about the initial dating rumors, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

On Aug. 6, Us Weekly reported that the musicians were seen hanging out in Chicago on Aug. 5 with friends and Ariana's mom. At the time, a source told Us that Ariana and Foster arrived at Siena Tavern "separately," but also that "Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there." The day before, Aug. 4, Us also reported that the collaborators were seen again at Siena Tavern after she played Lollapalooza and this time for a surprise party for one of Ariana's bodyguards. A source told Us that the two sat "next to each other during dinner."

There's no denying Foster and Ariana had major chemistry in her "Boyfriend" video. Plus, it's hard to ignore posts like the following. Foster shared a birthday Instagram for Ariana on June 26. As you can see below, next to a baby photo of the "7 Rings" artist, Foster sweetly wrote, "Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday [blue heart emoji]."

If you think about it, Ariana and Foster make sense as a couple. They've connected on a different level, especially since he and his fellow Social House member, Charles "Scootie" Anderson, produced "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings." Furthermore, she even sang on their song "Haunt You." Like Foster told SongwriterUniverse.com in March about working with Ariana, "It was maybe 10 days of being very open and honest, helping a friend go through something…a very tough situation. We were just helping her get through it, and spending time with our friends and trying to make the best out of our situation."

Seeing as Foster and Ariana have been in each other's lives for awhile now and seem to know one another quite well, they might actually make a great couple. So much so, even Frankie is totally on board with the two dating.