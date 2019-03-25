Ever since her time on The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez has been all about keeping it real, and that hasn't changed, especially now that she's a mom. In a new Instagram post she shared on Sunday, Bekah M. talked about "mom bods" and encouraged her followers to embrace themselves for how they look and who they are, while also proudly showing off her body in a new photo.

Back in February, Bekah and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard, who Bekah calls Ruthie. Since then, she's been very candid about what new mom life has been like for her, and this post is no different.

In the photo, Bekah is laying in the sunshine in a lounge chair, wearing shorts and a bra and smiling for the camera. Her armpits and legs appear to be unshaven, and Bekah seems to be happy with herself exactly as she is — it's easy to see the joy she has by just looking at this photo.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Every mom bod is different—

some are thin and some are round,

some are wrinkly and some are hairy,

some are light and some are brown."

"No one's body is [puke emoji]," she added. "If you think otherwise, kindly f*ck off or unfollow."

On her Instagram Story, she added a text post that seemed to coordinate with her original post, writing, "If you don't like something about somebody's body, the problem is with YOUR mentality, not THEIR appearance."

whats_ur_sign/Instagram Story

This isn't the first time that Bekah has talked about the way she feels about her body since giving birth to Ruthie. Shortly after she was born, Bekah posted a photo of her with her daughter, writing that she felt lucky to watch her body change again after pregnancy because it meant that she had brought her baby into the world. She wrote:

"Let’s stop saying moms are 'lucky' to get their pre-baby bods back. 'Lucky' is getting the opportunity to carry a child within you..“Lucky” is having a healthy baby. 'Lucky' is watching your body change after bringing new life into the world, not squeezing into your old high-waisted jeans a week after giving birth. My face is swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, and my belly hangs over my sweats. I am truly lucky."

Of course, all women feel differently about their bodies, especially after childbirth, but it's good to see that Bekah has been so open about putting her experience out there. She's not afraid to speak honestly about the ways her body has changed since giving birth, and that kind of openness can go a long way in helping other women who are going through similar things in their own lives.

Bekah's message of body acceptance is important, even for those of us who aren't mothers or who might never be. Loving yourself as you are is definitely easier said than done, but we all deserve to give ourselves (and each other) a lot more slack, especially when it comes to our appearances.