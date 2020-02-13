Bella Hadid is busy hitting runway after runway at New York Fashion Week, including Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte, and Michael Kors, to name a few. As she travels between the show venues, however, she’s paring it down with her signature model-off-duty style. And true to form, she's mixing in affordable pieces like her ASOS hat that will surely fly off the shelves right after she wears them.

On Wednesday, the model was spotted wearing a pair of high-waisted black chinos, a cropped brown cardigan, and orange leather blazer. On her feet were her favorite pair of ‘90s-style black Dr. Martens and her bag of choice was the ever-popular Dior monogram tote. While her outfit looked pretty luxe, it was actually the perfect high-low mix, because she carried a Monogram Faux Fur Bucket Hat from ASOS in her hand, that will only set you back $22.

Bella has long been a fan of the bucket hat look and, while the trend was originally earmarked for warmer weather, Hadid seamlessly interpreted the look by February with a hat in a plush textured fabric. So, this Winter, instead of grabbing a classic beanie, maybe take a page from Hadid’s book and try out a faux fur bucket hat instead. Bonus points if it costs less than $30.