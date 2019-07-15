Here Are Today's Best Prime Day Deals — They're Up To 80% Off & Selling Out Fast

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and between the short-lived lightening deals and limited supplies, these deals are going fast. These year the event is not only better than Black Friday, it's bigger. I'm talking 48 hours of the lowest prices you'll see all year. However, just because you have two days to shop doesn't mean you should waste time: the best deals come quick and leave even faster. So, if you're feeling like you need some guidance (trust me, you will), here you'll find the hottest sales as they happen. The deepest discounts, the hidden gems, and the best-sellers at the best prices. Right here. Right now. So get shopping.

And don't forget to check out our Prime Day page for even more of the good stuff.

35% Off this Tinted Sunscreen MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 Oz $30.40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why apply foundation and sunscreen separately when you can do both at once? This convenient tinted sunscreen offers strong SPF 30 UVA-UVB sun protection along with a splash of mineral-based tint to smooth out your skin. On top of that, it has antioxidants including green tea, cranberry fruit, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C.

30% Off This Moisturizing Mascara Grande Cosmetics Mascara $25 $18 | Amazon For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated." See On Amazon For eyelashes that not only pop with volume but also look fresh and healthy, this special mascara is borderline genius. On top of its regular lengthening properties, the formula is infused with peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes that provide moisturizing and conditioning, too. The result is long, luscious lashes that scream, "I'm fully hydrated."

72% Off This 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Set with Spinner Wheels (Set of 2) $430 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece luggage set features softside suitcases with padded tops and multi-directional spinner wheels. The soft-lined interiors are water-resistant and showcase mesh pockets to help you stay organized. As a bonus, they have easy carry handles on the sides.

30% Off This Expandable Luggage Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels in Charcoal (Set of 3) $257 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed from 100 percent polycarbonate, this ultra-durable luggage set is rugged yet stylish. It comes with three suitcases — one 20-inch carry-on piece and two larger items for checked luggage. Each one features a side-mounted TSA lock and robust, 360-degree spinner wheels.

53% Off This Hardside Spinner Luggage AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock (Set of 3) $176 $113 | Amazon See On Amazon From long and luxurious vacations to quick weekend trips, this high-quality spinner luggage is perfect for all types of travel. The hardside suitcases are made with durable polycarbonate on the outside and soft, fully lined interiors. Each item in the 3-piece set features a divider and compression pad.

30% Off These Velvet Hangers AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30) $16 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Save space in your closet and stop your clothes from slipping onto the floor. These special hangers have a super thin profile that can hold up to 10 pounds each, and they're coated in a velvet-like fabric that clings to most other materials.

48% Off This One-Touch Coffee Grinder New House Kitchen Blade Coffee Grinder $27 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans love this easy-to-use, one-touch blade coffee grinder for a better cup of joe every morning and at just $10 for Prime Day (almost 50 percent off), it's a steal. The stainless steel blades are dishwasher-safe and long-lasting, plus it doesn't take up a lot of counter space. No wonder it has 4.7 stars.

53% Off This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt. $130 $56 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been considering an Instant Pot, there's no better time than when it's more than half off. This best-selling model replaces nine different appliances while saving you time and effort by cooking things quickly, and with the touch of the app if you want. It even comes with 15 smart settings to make everything from slow-cooking to steaming a breeze.

30% Off This Cast-Iron Covered Casserole Skillet AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, 3.3 Qt. $50 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It'd be easy to mistake this enameled cast iron skillet from Amazon Basics for a much more expensive brand, but with 4.5 stars after more than 120 reviews, customers seem to think that it does the job of cooking food evenly just as well. Plus, for Prime Day, you save 30 percent off the already stellar price.

30% Off This Joule Sous Vide ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide $179 $125 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop over-cooking meat, eggs, and other dishes with this cult-favorite app-enabled sous vide machine that also bumps up the flavor and tenderness while making cooking easier to boot. More than 1,600 reviews gave this a 4.4 stars and for Prime Day, it's 30 percent off.

45% Off This Kitchen Knife Set AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Knife Block Set $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This 18-piece cookware set includes a chef's knife, Santoku, slicing knife, bread knife, utility knife, boning, knife, and paring knife, along with steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpener, and a wood block. They're all made with top-grade stainless steel.

27% Off This Smart WiFi Plug Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link $21 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn any gadget into a smart gadget with this TP-Link WiFi plug. It works alongside Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana to control your electronics with your voice, and it also has an app that lets you turn things on and off from anywhere.

30% Off This Gel Infused Mattress Topper LINENSPA 3-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full $78 $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Improve any full-size mattress with three inches of plush, body-hugging memory foam. This gel-infused mattress topper also evenly distributes weight and keeps you cool all night long.

42% Off The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner $599 $350 | Amazon See On Amazon This amazing vacuum has tons of incredible features, like extremely strong suction, a self-cleaning and self-adjusting head, and a swivel-ball design that easily moves in any direction. For Prime Day, you can get it for a shocking 42-percent off.

41% Off This Microfiber Duvet Cover AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Bed Set $19 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft, classy microfiber duvet is an amazing price on a normal day — but today, you can make-over a twin bed for just $11. It's wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, and comes with a matching pillow sham.

33% Off This Roomba iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $449 $300 | Amazon See On Amazon The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features a 3-Stage Cleaning System that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can clean and schedule from anywhere.

82% Off The Echo Input Echo Input $35 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Input turns any speaker into an Alex-enabled smart speaker — buy it now and save $20.

43% Off Bose Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones $229 $159 | Amazon See On Amazon These Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours) and have a 4.3-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews to prove it. They come equipped with Bluetooth technology so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone — and today they're 43 percent off.

37% Off The Echo Show And Camera Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera $190 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit makes it easy to watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 37 percent off on Prime Day.

40% Off An Alexa-Enabled Home Security Set Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $200 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-piece, Alexa-enabled home security bundle is easy to install and uses voice commands to arm and disarm your home. You can even get alerts on your phone when the motion-activated sensors are engaged. This premier bundle is 52 percent off for Prime Day.

53% Off A Wi-Fi Enabled Doorbell Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen $150 $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell sends you instant notifications when there's motion detected outside your front door. It can also link to your Alexa devices — so you can hear the door ringing no matter where you are in your home.

30% Off The Echo Show Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen $230 $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Make video calls to family, stream your favorite show or movie, and control smart bulbs from the hub — all with the brilliant Echo Show. It also has eight microphones, so sound quality is excellent — and with thousands of reviews, this is absolutely a must-have item.

64% Off The Echo Dot — With A Smart Plug Included Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug $75 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon At just $27, this Echo Dot comes with a compatible SMART plug — so it's a pretty fantastic deal. Plug it into any deice, and you can tell Alexa to turn it on and off for you — plus, the Echo Dot lets you listen to podcasts, music, and so much more.

27% Off The Echo Plus Echo Plus (2nd Gen) With Built-in Smart Home Hub $165 $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This incredibly beloved Echo Plus acts as a SMART hub in your home. You can ask Alexa to read you a newstory, turn on and off the included SMART light bulb, or even tell you the temperature of your room. Now's the time to grab it — it's over 25 percent off.

78% Off This Six-Pack Of Graphite Pens Derwent Graphite Pens, Graphik Line Maker Drawing Pens, 6 Pack $14 $3 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of graphite pens is for the professional or the novice — and they're actually 78 percent off for Prime Day. Each of the six pens come in a different size — so you can control how thick or thin the lines you're drawing are.

37% Off This Gentle, Cult-Favorite Hairbrush Tangle Teezer The Original, Wet Or Dry Detangling Hairbrush $12 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The Tangle Teezer is a cult-favorite for a reason — it can gently loosen knots on wet or dry hair of any type or texture, without the pain. It helps cut down on hair breakage, too, and it's only $8 for Prime Day.

64% Off This Cordless Hair Clipper With Six Attachments Braun 8-in-1 Cordless Hair Clipper with 6 Attachments and Gillette ProGlide Razor $40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This Braun trimming kit has all you'll ever need for a close shave — it's cordless, has six attachments to cover everything from the head to toe, and even comes with a free razor. One eight-hour charge will give you a full hour of effortless grooming.

64% Off An Incredibly Popular Teeth Whitening Kit Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips $68 $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This effective teeth-whitening system comes with the strips you're used to — and a waterproof, hand-held device that uses light technology to weaken stains. It helps dramatically whiten teeth even better than the strips alone. The 4,000 reviews speak for themselves.

62% Off Razor Blade Refills Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills, 15 Count $29 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These standard blade refills fit the ever-popular Gillette Mach3 razor — and will last you until the next Prime Day. This one has thousands of fans, and they're just $11 right now.

55% Off This Awesome Rechargeable Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush $44 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric toothbrush has a handy automatic timer that tells how long you should brush for. To recharge the toothbrush, simply set it in its base and it'll be fully charged in no time. The oscillating head removes plaque more effectively than a manual toothbrush.

42% Off The Amazon Fire Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube $120 $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire TV cube lets you stream everything from all your favorite platforms — including Amazon Video, Hulu, and Netflix. The remote's also voice-activated: no wonder if has over 5,000 reviews.

44% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 $190 $110 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Show 5 has a ton of interesting capabilities — have it read you recipes, voice call your friends, watch TV, and check the weather. It even has the ability to cover the lens and turn off the microphone and video cam. You can even connect it to Alexa so she can help you via voice command.

63% Off The Must-Have Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) $40 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This is the device to buy if you like streaming your television: the Amazon Fire Stick works with Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more — all right on your TV. Best of all, this new version has an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can switch things up with voice command. Snag this at over 60 percent off.