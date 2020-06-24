The UK summer is official here, and you probably need a new deck chair for your outdoor space, to picnic on or carry to the beach. With the heatwave, finding the best deck chair has become something of a British past time. These twelve chairs cover all the bases: from breathable fabric slings, to lightweight frames, and more sturdy garden furniture.

The one thing they have in common? They're all cute and will add style-points to your next picnic, garden gathering or day by the seaside.

Ranging from £12 and up, you're sure to find something in this list to enjoy while you finish that summer read or sip a cocktail in total comfort.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. The Value Pack

These stripey classics are nice and light, which makes them perfect for carrying to and from the beach, park or around a back yard with ease. Did we mention they're £12 each? With each frame made from steel, they'll also last more than one season. Arm rests for added comfort - just add Aperol.

2. Classic Beach Vibe

Can't get to the beach? Inject some seaside glam into your outdoor space with these two slung deck chairs. Find your perfect angle with three adjustable reclining positions. Made from hardy blonde beachwood, the frames fold flat - perfect for storage when not in use.

3. Nautical Nice

Director chairs are super versatile: they're great for outdoor dining at a table or for reclining in the sun. We love the bright stripe on this particular model. As an upright style, they don't take up much floor space, making them a great option for those with balconies or a small courtyards.

4. The Glamping Option

We're taking this ultralight chair with us everywhere - picnics, parks, to the beach - everywhere! The contrasting orange and army green are really chic - a huge improvement on '90s camping furniture that still haunts outdoors shops. The fabric is also waterproof and durable, perfect for picnic spills or taking a seat post-swim.

5. An Interior Designers Pick

The traditional deck chair style is a firm favourite, but this chair really stood out with its unique Transport for London artwork print. This Kew Gardens print is really a statement. Made from hardwood, it's sturdy and looks chic.

6. The 'LBD' of Deck Chairs

Summer Goths and monochrome fans, this one is for you. If your outdoor space is a 'statement' in itself, this seriously stylish chair will fit right in. The covers are removable for easy care and it folds flat for storage. Très chic, no?

7. The Cute Hybrid

We couldn't click past this cute mint and cherry print folding chair. It's the perfect deck chair/sun lounger hybrid, complete with with foot and arm rests. Just add a fizzy drink, and this whole set up is Instagram-feed worthy.

8. The Retro One

Not into the traditional deck chair? Go for this retro winged armchair instead. It folds down for storage and the cover comes off so it's easily washed. The statement print really adds something to your outdoor space.

9. It Has A Cup Rest

This garden chair is less 'take me anywhere' and more 'settle in'. The sling design nods to traditional deck chairs, but it's certainly more of a modern style statement and is available in four chic colour ways. Did we mention it has a cup rest? Sold.

10. Perfect For Picnics

This is simplicity at its finest: a lightweight metal frame with arm rests. Reviewers gave this folding chair an average of four stars commenting on its slim size and suitability for occasional picnics. We love this summery lime colour, but you can take your pick from three options.

11. Straight Off The 'Stranger Things' Set?

It's all about the retro aesthetic when it comes to this deck chair. The wood arm rests are a nice accent and the woven 'check' wouldn't be amiss in your grandparents' house. It's full of character and will be a real statement at your next BBQ.

12. The Grown-Up One

This one is for those who want something more refined from their deck chair. It's a classic shape and made from Acacia, an incredibly durable material used by the British Royal Navy. The anthracite grey cover is timeless. Now all you need is a good book.