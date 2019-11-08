Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals On Shark, Dyson, & More

Looking to score a great deal on a vacuum? Right now, the best vacuum cleaner deals offer highly rated vacuum cleaners for a fraction of the price. With as much as 30% off some of the most popular models on the market, including Shark, Dyson, Roomba, and more — that can shave off more than $100.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales take credit for having the hottest deals of the year, you definitely don't need to wait to get a great vacuum on sale. Early November — now known in the e-commerce biz as "Gray November" for its nonstop stream of sales — is also a great time to find a deal on a vacuum. April and May's spring cleaning sales are also a fantastic time to cash in on savings. Shopping in the Summer? No worries — Amazon Prime Day has given rise to a slew of July sales that often include big-ticket items from Dyson, Roomba, and more.

If you're in need of a great deal on a vacuum right now, then scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals, and save more than $100 on a high-end vacuum right now. Or check back later — we'll be updating year round.

Save 30% On This Shark Upright Vacuum That's Great For Pet Hair Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum $399.99 $279.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum helps you clean from floor to ceiling with one machine thanks to a detachable canister and 30-foot cord, both great for accessing hard-to-reach areas. The special settings for hard-surface floors and carpeting can be selected with the easy-to-use "fingertip controls." You'll love the advanced steering on this vacuum cleaner for easy maneuvering under and around furniture. Plus, the LED lights on the handle and nozzle illuminate every last piece of dust or pet hair you've been unwittingly leaving behind. It's highly rated with more than 2,000 reviews, and shoppers absolutely love it for keeping homes with pets clean. The 1.5-quart capacity canister is completely sealed with a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens, keeping it from going back into the air you breathe. A mini motorized brush helps directly target pillows and upholstery for dust and pet hair. Several reviewers say this is the best vacuum cleaner they've ever owned.

Save 30% On A Shark Vacuum Cleaner Now Under $200 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum $229.99 $159.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Like the first pick, this Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum has over 2,000 reviews and for good reason. With its detachable canister and 25-foot cord, you can cover more ground. It also features the same complete seal technology and HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens. Plus that swivel steering design is here to save the day again and make for easier maneuvering. This pick is a bit more compact, weighing almost 4 pounds lighter than the first pick. While it has a smaller capacity, at 1.2 quarts, it's still plenty large for most homes' cleaning needs; it may even be preferable for some shoppers rather than having to lug around unnecessary extra weight. Several shoppers say this Shark vacuum cleaner performs better than vacuums more than three times the sale price of this one. One reviewer said it completely changed the way she cleans her house — for the better.