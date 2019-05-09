Even if you don't have any birthdays or graduations coming up on the celebrations calendar, you can still — and should — pick up an ice cream cake. First of all, it's ice cream season. But more importantly, there's a giant Reese's Ice Cream Cake now in existence and that alone is worthy of a celebration. Get the grills fired up and alert your group chat. The arrival of a Reese's Ice Cream Cake to grocery store freezer aisles is worth honoring with a party.

If you prefer your Reese's Peanut Butter Cups chilled, prepare to go ~nuts~ over this new Carvel cake. It's like a Peanut Butter Cup, but the maximized version. In cake form. This cake is full of all your favorite elements. There's chocolate ice cream, Reese's peanut butter and whipped icing, a center speckled with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup chunks and made complete when a Hershey's chocolate drizzle joins the party.

The Reese's Ice Cream Cake is being released through Rich Products Corporation. Per an official press release, Rich Products' marketing manager, Kimberly O'Brien says, "We can’t think of a better way to kick off ice cream season than with this new cake innovation for Reese’s lovers. The new Reese’s Ice Cream Cake combines everything we love: chocolate, peanut butter and ice cream for a dessert worth indulging in!" The cake has a suggested retail price of $15.99 and can serve up to 12 people. Or, you know, just be dessert for one person throughout the week.

Carvel/Rich Products

Keep an eye on the freezer section of the grocery store for this particular ice cream cake. Major grocers nationwide like ShopRite, Publix, Giant Landover, Giant Martin's and Food Lion are expected to be carrying the cake. I won't be mad if you close your browser this second and dash for the nearest grocery store to check if it's already in stock.

However, if you're still with me, you'll be pleased to be informed that there actually is an upcoming date to add to your celebrations calendar. According to Worldwide Weird Holidays, May 18 is I Love Reese's Day. If you needed a reason to throw a party or stock up on any Reese's product, May 18 would be the day. Luckily, there is no shortage of Reese's variety.

As we all know and appreciate, Reese's is always innovating. Late last year it was reported that Reese's Thins would be released in 2019. The thinner version of the standard Reese's Peanut Butter Cup proves that, at least when it comes to jamming chocolate into a s'more without major consequences, sometimes less is more. But, also, more can be more. Which is why the IT'SUGAR Giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pack that weighs in at one pound. A WHOLE POUND! Or, you can enjoy this beloved peanut butter and chocolate treat in bar form. The Reese's chocolate bar version also comes wrapped in cute words of encouragement like "You're Awesome!" No, Reese's, YOU'RE awesome.

However you choose to get your Reese's fix, whether classic cups and pieces or in cookie skillet form, the good news is that you can't go wrong. So why not try it in possibly its most correct form — as a perfectly peanutty, chocolate-y ice cream cake.