CBD oil is one of those trends that just won’t stay out of our Instagram feeds. It’s inescapable: there’s CBD food, CBD drinks, even CBD beauty products. Derived from the cannabis plant, the cult product is said to help conditions such as anxiety or pain, giving users the relaxing effects of marijuana without any of the, erm, freakier side effects. But now the Food Standards Agency has spoken out against the CBD, warning that people on medication, breastfeeding mothers, and pregnant women should not be eating CBD-infused food. They also stated that that nobody should be consuming more than 70mg of cannabidiol from enriched foods per day

The FSA warned that products might have to be banned from UK shops if the people producing the CBD-infused products fail to provide more detailed information about the safety of their products.

Speaking about the warning, FSA Chief Executive Emily Miles suggested that many products available on the high street weren’t properly authorised and were playing a dangerous game. “The CBD industry must provide more information about the safety and contents of these products to the regulator before 31 March 2021, or the products will be taken off the shelves,” she said, via The Guardian. “The actions that we’re taking today are a pragmatic and proportionate step in balancing the protection of public health with consumer choice. It’s now up to industry to supply this information so that the public can be reassured that CBD is safe and what it says it is.”