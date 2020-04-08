Well, 2020 might not be our year, but it's definitely the year of Tiger King and TikTok, and the two have finally come together. There's a brand new dance challenge sweeping the nation, and even social media superstar Charli D'Amelio participated in the Tiger King "Savage" TikTok challenge. In no surprise whatsoever, D'Amelio pulled off the dance perfectly and posted the challenge on April 7 in celebration of gaining 46 million followers.

D'Amelio may be one of the best known TikTokers around, but she didn't originate the remix of the "Savage" Challenge. The first person to do the Tiger King "Savage" routine was TikTok user Caleb Jaxin, who shared the video on April 5, pairing his parody take on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with the dance moves of the popular challenge, all done while dressed up as Joe Exotic. "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen," the Tiger King "Savage" lyrics go. "Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening? Carole Baskin." (Despite the allegations made in Tiger King, Baskin denies she killed her second husband, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.)

Jaxin found inspiration from the original "Savage" TikTok challenge, choreographed by TikTok user Keara Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Jaxin's original video has since gone viral, as has D'Amelio's take on this new challenge. At time of publication, Jaxin had over 23 thousand followers, and the challenge has over 486 thousand likes and 4.1 million views. In addition to D'Amelio, TikTok users have been trying Jaxin's challenge. Some have put on their best Exotic costume or even set the Animal Crossing video game to Jaxin's song and dance. And, if you want even more Tiger King goodness, Jaxin also covered Exotic's "I Saw a Tiger" song.

Ever since the Netflix docuseries first dropped in March, Tiger King has taken the world by storm and has also been a necessary distraction during social distancing due to COVID-19. This year certainly has gone very differently than most of us anticipated and if anyone ever wanted to know how to define 2020, this Tiger King "Savage" TikTok challenge pretty much sums it up.

