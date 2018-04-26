In a piece of news that seemingly nobody welcomed, former CBS and PBS host who was accused of sexual misconduct, Charlie Rose, is reportedly planning a #MeToo interview show in which he talks to other men who've been accused of sexual misconduct in the last several months. Bustle has reached out to Rose's representatives for comment.

The show, according to The Hill, would feature Rose interviewing other men whose careers have been impacted by allegations of varying degrees of sexually predatory behavior, such as comedian Louis C.K. and former NBC host Matt Lauer. Lauer non-specifically denied some of the allegations against him while apologizing to his fans, while C.K. admitted the claims about him were true.

The show's concept was reportedly revealed by prominent editor Tina Brown during a WNYC Q&A event this week. Brown said she was emailed about taking part in the series, but rejected the idea.

Rose, 76, was fired from his job co-hosting CBS This Morning late last year after several women, including former employees, accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior, including unwanted groping and nudity. Rose denied any wrongdoing after the first allegations were made public. His long-running The Charlie Rose Show was also dropped by PBS following the allegations, and since then, he's kept a relatively low profile, reportedly spending most of his time at his Bellport estate in Long Island, New York.

Rose would not be the first powerful man accused of sexual wrongdoing to already be plotting his comeback. According to The Cut, the very same two men floated as possible guests for Rose's potential show, C.K. and Lauer, have also been eyeing a return to show business after just months out of the public spotlight.

The Me Too movement, often represented in its hashtag form #MeToo, was first conceived by activist Tarana Burke back in 2006. It exploded into the national consciousness last year, spurred by a flood of allegations of sexually predatory behavior against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in an act of sexual assault, while dozens upon dozens of women, including famed actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Rose McGowan have spoken out against him.

McGowan, in particular, has publicly accused Weinstein of rape, something the producer has denied. The slew of high-profile allegations against Weinstein gave rise to a national climate of heightened awareness regarding sexual misconduct, assault, and rape, culminating in the Me Too movement, and eventually, the Time's Up movement.

It was within this context that the allegations against Rose first came to light, and in relatively short order he was given the axe by CBS, and PBS announced it would no longer carry his signature interview show. The news was met with evident emotion by his CBS This Morning co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King ― O'Donnell commented that there was no excusing the behavior of which Rose had been accused.

CBS This Morning on YouTube

"Let me be very clear: there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic, and pervasive," she said. “This I know is true: women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning, and a taking of accountability.”

Based on these recent reports, assuming part of that "taking of accountability" is Rose not being on TV screens anymore, someone out there has concluded that about five months or so without him actively hosting a show is enough. It's fair to say that this news is being met with a great amount of outrage and backlash on social media, although it remains to be seen if the reported show ever actually ends up being made.