A tweet from Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Wednesday announced that Empire actor Jussie Smollett is suspected of filing a false police report. "Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony)," Guglielmi stated. "Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury." Bustle has reached out to Smollett's legal defense team for comment and will update accordingly.

On Jan. 29, the openly gay and black Empire actor filed a report with the Chicago Police Department, claiming that he had been allegedly attacked by two unidentified men as he was walking in Chicago. Smollett said that the men, who he claimed were masked, had issued racial and homophobic invectives at him. Chicago police stated that the two men hurled "an unknown chemical substance" at Smollett and also allegedly tried to strangle him with a rope. The department added that it was looking into the alleged attack as a "possible hate crime."

According to ABC News, Smollett also claimed that his alleged attackers shouted President Donald Trump's presidential campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, at him. This reported detail was then corroborated by Smollett's music manager to Variety as he claimed that he was on the phone with the actor at the time.

After the alleged attack, Smollett reportedly gave his phone records to the Chicago Police Department to verify that he was talking to his music manager before his alleged encounter. The department noted, however, that the records could not be used to probe the case as they were "redacted." Guglielmi stated, "We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation. However, the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation."

According to The New York Times, Smollett's spokesperson said that the records were redacted to ensure the privacy of those "not relevant to the attack."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment industry figures and many others expressed support for Smollett after he said he was attacked in Chicago. His family also issued a passionate rebuke of the alleged incident and said that Smollett was the victim of a "racial and homophobic hate crime."

The family stated, "Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable."

Speaking on air for the first time since he filed his report with the Chicago police, Smollett told Good Morning News that he was frustrated about people who did not believe his claim. "Like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth, then that's it because it's the truth," Smollett said. "Then it became a thing of, like, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It's the truth."

"It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me a lot much more, and that says a lot about the place we are in our country right now," the Empire actor lamented.