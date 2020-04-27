Chrissy Teigen has gone viral for her swimsuit selfie post, clearly getting in on the social media action while facing self-quarantine with her family in California. As she records a video in front of her bathroom mirror, she says, “I never post thirst traps, but here I am: trapping you, in thirst... with thirst.” It worked, though — Twitter is now hoping to get their hands on a similar one-piece, halter swimsuit to post their own thirst traps.

Unfortunately, after posting, Teigen was forced to contend with some rather vocal critics, who used the opportunity to criticize her body shape. However, she took to her own defense, saying “I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

Teigen appears in the selfie video wearing a deep V-neck black one-piece swimsuit with a tie at the front. While she hasn’t shared the designer of her exact suit, you can shop a similar suit that’s on sale for less than $5.

Express is selling their Deep V Ultra High Leg One-Piece Swimsuit for $4.97 (and in black, white, and red, to boot). Shop the suit below and you can start channeling your inner Teigen, haters be gone.