It's been a week since The Bachelor finale aired and fans finally found out that, against all odds, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are actually living happily ever after, despite the fence jump and the fact that Cassie broke up with him during their fantasy suite date in Portugal. In the days since, they've been busy doing the usual post-Bachelor press stuff, and in his latest Instagram post, Colton shared how proud he is of Cassie for how hard she's been working while they've been traveling, and his words are seriously sweet.

The post includes what looks like paparazzi photo of Colton and Cassie standing outside their appearance at BUILD Series, surrounded by fans taking pictures of them as they're looking at each other and smiling. Colton wrote:

"I’m proud of you. Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much... from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu... you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer."

How cute is that? Like Cassie said early on during The Bachelor, she's still working on her speech pathology degree, and it can't be easy to get her work done and deal with everything that comes with the reality show whirlwind she's currently caught up in. And if she's been sick on top of all that too, then she deserves extra props. It's sweet of Colton to recognize that, because doing homework on a plane is seriously definitely no joke.

Heidi Gutman/ABC

After watching what Colton and Cassie went through on The Bachelor, it's pretty amazing to see how far they've come since filming the show. After how brutal their breakup was, who could have predicted this? It's so sweet to see how Colton appreciates how hard Cassie's been working and wants to share that with the world.

It seems like that pride definitely goes both ways, too. The night the finale aired, Cassie shared a sweet photo of her and Colton kissing, along with a really sweet caption of her own, writing:

"The last 4 months, just focusing on 'us' have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the 'rules' to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our 'journey.'"

They may have only taken their relationship public a week ago, but Cassie and Colton have been together in secret for months, and it seems like a lot has changed since Colton jumped that fence at the end of the season. Fans definitely have differing opinions on whether this is a relationship that will last, but so far, it seems like these two couldn't be happier to be together.