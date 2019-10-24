We all know that making time for family and friends is utterly vital. No matter how busy (or famous) you are, it's always important to get a bit of quality time with those that matter the most, which is why David Beckham's boys' night with his sons is so very sweet. He's one of the most famous men on the planet, but DB always has time for the littlens.

So what does such a star-studded quartet do for kicks on a night out? Hit up a sporting event? Grab a slice of pizza and put the world to rights? Well, considering its the spooky time of year, they actually decided to go to a haunted house experience in L.A. And not just any old haunted house, but the tantalisingly terrifying and world famous Haunted Hayride.

And the annual attraction is now only terrifying, but also an important revenue for out-of-work actors and set designers. In a town that's absolutely full of them.

The website for the seasonal Halloween event describes the experience as just about as chilling and thrilling as you might expect:

"Within the foothills of Midnight Falls, The Hayride leads to a thrilling adventure of horrors afflicting the town. Out in the darkness, a portal has opened spilling hideous creatures from its rotted mouth. The spirit of Halloween comes to life surrounding helpless victims brave enough to board The Hayride."

Looks like the Beckham boys were brave enough.

The Beckham clan are over in the U.S. avoiding the brutal British winter, no doubt, but also prepping for the launch of David's ad for Tudor Watches. But not just any old ad but one alongside the legendary Lady Gaga. And never one to sit around and twiddle her thumbs, Victoria has been in New York City promoting her incredible new beauty line right now.