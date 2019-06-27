Big Brother has only been back for two episodes and fans are already heartbroken by the early eviction of David — but he may not be gone from the Big Brother house for long. David's BB21 eviction, which came as a result of losing the series' first-ever Camp Director challenge which pitted him against three other houseguests hand-picked by Jackson. However, while a new Big Brother challenge is what got David sent out within his first few days in the house, another new Big Brother feature could be what brings David back into the house.

The first hint that David would be returning to Big Brother came after Julie informed David of his eviction. David was clearly upset having lost the challenge and may not have heard host Julie Chen mention that he would be leaving the house "for now," because he didn't seem to be too excited at the prospect of winning his way back in. Of course, the ideal way to start Big Brother is to not have to win one's way back in in the first place — but it's also not clear that David will be fighting for his way back into the game the way that other houseguests have in past seasons. At the end of the episode, Chen said that next week something will happen that has never happened on Big Brother before, and that it will involve David in some way.

The most likely answer to how fans can expect David to return in the future is something in the same vein as a Battleback, where David can play against other evictees to earn a spot back in the house, or perhaps something like Kaitlyn's infamous Bonus Life challenge from BB20 which would allow David to play a solo competition that, upon winning, would allow David back into the house. While viewers don't have any clue what fate awaits David next week, they can take a hint from Big Brother's unofficial slogan — "Expect the Unexpected."

While there's a chance that David will be re-entering the game sometime in the future, that didn't stop some viewers from being heartbroken by having to see David leave. David came into the house with the goal of representing "African-American culture in a different light" than what much of America may assume, only to get evicted out almost immediately. Big Brother: Over The Top houseguest Alex Willett took to Twitter to expresser her condolences, saying "If I went through a grueling 2 month long interview process and sat in sequester for 10+ days to have my game determined by a night 1 pitch black comp that’s a little bit of a crap shoot, I’d have a panic attack on the spot. David, I feel for you."

While the future for David in BB21 is unclear, the fact that there is a future for David in BB21 should provide some solace to his fans that he'll still have a chance to showcase himself on national television, and could possibly find himself back on the road to winning the entire season.