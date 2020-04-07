Demi Lovato x Fabletics is back for their second collab, but this time around, the limited-edition collection will help benefit COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. Fabletics is dedicating $5 from every item sold to “provide crucial gear to frontline workers." In total, they will be pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 with proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The beloved activewear line joins fashion brands around the world helping to fight coronavirus, whether through donations, small business grants, or the production of masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, and PPE. About their Covid-19 relief initiative, Lovato shared: “Recently, we have watched our world change and have thought long and hard about holding off on this launch. After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength.”

As Fabletics always designs with an eye toward inclusion, Lovato’s collection for the brand is available in sizes XXS-4X and can be purchased on Fabletics.com with no single item retailing for more than $60. Ahead, find the top products from the latest activewear collection to jump-start your Spring shopping while giving back.