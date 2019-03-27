The president's oldest son's social media presence has never been very restrained. But his Instagram story on Tuesday took things to a whole new, weird level. Donald Trump Jr. posted a Pornhub meme of his dad — yes, that's a meme from the pornography hosting and video sharing powerhouse.

Trump posted a meme about his dad that apparently fits into a whole meme genre of fake screen grabs showing Pornhub videos that appear to have been uploaded on the site. The one's featuring the president joke about him screwing (with more profanity) the country, his supporters, etc.

This one played into the latest events surrounding the Mueller investigation wrapping up and Attorney General William Barr's assertions that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice. The video that appeared to be screen grabbed for the Instagram story was entitled: "Orange Man F*cks Entire Democratic Party."

In his Instagram story, Trump added some laughing smiley and fire emojis to the top and wrote, "I had to..." That is, he had to share a joke about his father that involves porn and, well.

Trump also acknowledged the power of memes in a tweet following Barr's letter on the investigation's findings. Ivanka Trump had tweeted the Abraham Lincoln quote, "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander." Don Jr. then quote tweeted her post and wrote, "True but #memes are also quite effective."

The awkward meme wasn't Don Jr.'s only response to the news that Mueller's investigation ended with no recommendation to indict the president, though. He has also been outspoken on Twitter, and quote tweeted an article that said the president wanted to open an investigation into the investigators.

"That’s one hell of an idea," Don Jr. wrote. "How this farce started and snowballed based on the actions of unelected bureaucrats into one the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the America should be discovered. Those responsible should be held accountable for this stain on American Democracy."

Don Jr. has also attacked a member of Congress over the matter, accusing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) of being "the leader of the tinfoil hat brigade." He called Schiff "slimy" and said he's "legitimately concerned for his mental state."

The White House's response was a bit more muted. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a brief statement on Twitter that said "the Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction." She added that "AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States."

Don Jr., though, must get his Twitter skills from his dad, who has been loud and proud of the outcome. "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION," the president wrote after the Barr letter came out. "KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

According to Bloomberg, Don Jr. could have been named in Mueller's report for the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian agent who reportedly offered dirt on Hillary Clinton even though he wasn't mentioned in Barr's letter. So for him, responding on Twitter and Instagram could be a personal vindication too.