During his four-year tenure at SNL, Eddie Murphy played memorable characters like Mister Robinson, Gumby, Velvet Jones, and Buckwheat, all of which he reprised in his triumphant return to Studio 8H on Dec. 21. This has been the first time the comedian has graced the SNL stage in the past 35 years, so the whole episode felt like a warm "Welcome Home" to Murphy.

After Murphy's interview with Jimmy Kimmel, fans knew that he had something up his sleeve for Saturday night. "Oh yeah, I'm gonna do Gumby," the comedian told Kimmel. "And I'm trying to figure out some reason to do a Velvet Jones and Mister Robinson's Neighborhood."

