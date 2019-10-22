Once you enter your twenties, it's hard to dodge the big questions about your life plans. Sure, the expectation of falling in love, getting married, and having children isn't as prevalent as it used to be, but it's still there in some capacity, and it can put a substantial amount of pressure on whoever's being asked. And it seems to be even worse if you're in the public eye. During a recent Q&A on her Instagram, Ellie Goulding was asked whether she's thought about children, and she had such a relatable answer.

"Not particularly [grimace emoji]. As you can imagine, it's been a non-stop question," the singer wrote (via the Daily Mail). "I hate being made to feel like that's what I'm supposed to be doing on this earth. I guess technically I am. But I see things differently in today's world."

Despite Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling only tying the knot a couple of months ago, it seems like the baby subject has come up a fair few times since then. Of course, the question isn't intended to be offensive, but getting married isn't the precursor to having kids. Not only that but, as Metro points out, it "could be the catalyst for all kinds of emotions and no one knows the battles faced in someone's private life nor should they."

Marriage and relationships in general are all about the love between two people — which Goulding and Jopling are not shy about sharing. "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Jopling captioned an Instagram post of Goulding after getting engaged last year. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love."

Seems like these two have got plenty of love in their life, and lots to look forward to, baby or no baby. So stop with that question already!