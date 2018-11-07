There's no denying the Duke of Cambridge is dreamy, so Emma Thompson wanting Prince William to kiss her is totally relatable. On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor received her damehood at Buckingham Palace for her services to drama, and according to Hello! magazine, Dame Emma Thompson revealed at the event how she wanted to kiss William during her huge moment. Of course, this was all in good fun and the two even shared a funny exchange over it all.

"I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," Thompson said after the ceremony about their most recent interaction. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!"

Don't worry, William maintained grace by ensuring the Beauty and the Beast star still felt extremely special on her meaningful day.

As Thompson explained,

"If you're first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'."

Leave it to William to turn around the situation and make Thompson feel wonderful. "It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad, it's a very lovely feeling," she also said about her relationship with Prince Charles and his sons, William and Prince Harry.

For those unaware, Thompson has known Charles for a long time, so it's understandable why she's so comfortable making jokes with William. According to The Telegraph, Thompson is a "longstanding friend" of Charles, as revealed in Catherine Mayer's book Charles: Heart of a King, published in February 2015.

Three years ago, People also reported that Thompson revealed in Mayer's book that she used to send the Prince of Wales letters about her time at a theatre company in hopes of making him smile during the period of his very public divorce from Princess Diana in the early '90s.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In October 2013, Thompson also opened up to TIME magazine (via The Cut) about what it's like to dance with Charles. As you can imagine, she gave a response that's so very Emma Thompson.

In addition to saying dancing with Charles is "better than sex," she added,

"There’s a long history of relationships between Princes of Wales and actors — not just actresses, not just the rude relationships as [Charles] would say, though god knows I’ve tried. He wasn’t having any of it."

Thompson's response about Charles' dancing skills and her teasing William about a kiss is exactly what fans expect from her. The two-time Academy Award winner has never been afraid to embrace her sense of humor. Do you remember that time she walked on stage at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards carrying her heels in hand and then threw them over her shoulder?

All that said, Thompson's praise and awards are absolutely warranted. Not only is she a hugely talented actor, she's an advocate for women's rights, among many other worthy qualities. Being a proud feminist is an issue she even briefly touched upon on Wednesday, per Hello! magazine.

She said about receiving her damehood,

"I'm very outspoken, politically, I'm a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate, so good for them, because the establishment need more people who can speak up for those things."

Even though she didn't get a kiss from William, Thompson remains a true dame who's receiving the recognition she most certainly deserves.