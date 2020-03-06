Thanks to Sonic and Detective Pikachu, video game movies are having a well-deserved renaissance, which seems to be helping adaptations that were otherwise in development purgatory. Last year, Tom Holland signed up to play the titular character of the Uncharted video game series, and recently revealed to gaming site IGN that it’s due to begin filming soon. On March 2, Antonio Banderas was revealed to be joining Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg alongside Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali, but there’s no word yet on which characters they’ll be playing. So here’s everything you need to know about Uncharted and it’s movie adaptation, which is shaping up to be a pretty monumental event for fans of the series.

So what’s 'Uncharted' all about?

The action-adventure series follows Nathan Drake, an experienced treasure hunter who starts the series off by recovering the coffin of a long-lost relative — famed explorer Sir Francis Drake — accompanied by Elena Fisher, a reporter covering Nathan’s treasure explorations for her TV show. In the coffin, they discover Francis Drake’s diary, which contains the location of El Dorado, a mythical tribal chief.

This serves as the catalyst for the rest of the series, which currently consists of four main games and a number of smaller instalments. The games are non-linear, with the most recent game (A Thief’s End) taking place years before Drakes Fortune.

Which 'Uncharted' game will the movie be based on?

According to entertainment site Cinema Blend, A Thief’s End has been the main inspiration for the film adaptation. “One of my favourite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game,” Holland told IGN at the premiere for Pixar’s Onward. “And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular.”

A Thief’s End is a prequel to the entire Uncharted series, so it’s the perfect place to start for new audiences to become acquainted with Drake and the rest of the characters. “[W]ithout giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story,” Wahlberg recently told Collider. “Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool.”

Why has it taken so long for 'Uncharted' to be adapted to the big screen?

As Collider reports, the Uncharted film has been on the table since 2010 but has never been able to hold onto a director (David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg were some of those who came and went). That was until Sony signed Holland to play Drake last year, with pre-production due to start in the next month or so.

Sony has also secured a director for the film, Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom). The seventh director attached to the series, Fleischer’s involvement follows the departure of Travis Knight at the beginning of 2020. Hopefully, this news along with the confirmation of pre-production and further cast announcements means that 2021 will finally be the year that Uncharted makes it to the big screen.

Who is playing who in 'Uncharted'?

Currently, Holland and Wahlberg are the only two confirmed to be playing actual characters. Holland is in the titular role, while Wahlberg will be playing Drake’s best friend Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that Tati Gabrielle will be “playing the movie’s female lead”, which will most likely be Elena Fisher. But there’s no word yet on who Antonio Banderas and Sophia Ali will be portraying.

Is there a release date for 'Uncharted'?

According to THR, the film is set to be released on March 5, 2021. I have reached out to Sony to confirm this, but have yet to hear back.