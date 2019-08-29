If you don't know Farsali, you haven't been on Instagram. The internet famous brand has become so much more than just a few bright pink drips on an influencer's face. The brand's hybrid skin care and makeup products are unique on the market, and now, Farsali's Unicorn Antioxidant Lip Mask is coming — and it smells just as good as it works.

A unicorn-themed product from Farsali, however, isn't totally something new to fans. One of the brand's hero items is its Unicorn Essence, a hybrid antioxidant serum that brightens the skin and acts as a primer. It doesn't hurt that the Unicorn Essence is a gorgeous pink color. Now, the brand is returning to its pink roots with a new Unicorn Antioxidant Lip Mask launching on Sept. 10 for $20 at Sephora and the Farsali website.

The mask marks the brand's first foray into lip products, and it shares more than a few connections to the Unicorn Essence. Mostly obvious is its color. Like the brand's OG serum, the lip mask is a pink hue that you can't help but notice. While the color is eye-catching, there's a little something for your nose as well as yours eyes. The new lip mask smells like cupcakes. Obviously, don't try to lick this new Farsali product off your lips once applied, but you may just want to any way.

Farsali founder Sal Ali says the delicious scent came from looking at the product holistically, as an experience for the user. At the same time, though, he wanted to stay away from synthetic fragrance. "Unicorn Lip is formulated with 100% natural vanillin to soothe, protect, and deliver that wonderful, vanilla cupcake aroma," he tells Bustle, "With Unicorn Lip’s petal-pink tone and buttery texture, you can expect it to taste just as sweet it looks."

Farsali's new lip mask isn't just about the look and smell, either. Like the Unicorn Essence, fruit is actually a major part of this mask. The nourishing product utilizes goji berry and acai to replenish vitamin c levels in the lips to help plump the look of your pout. Then, there's the blueberry and elderberry inside that are powerful antioxidants to ensure skin health.

Like most lip masks, Farsali's Unicorn Antioxidant Lip Mask is meant to be massaged into the lips before bed and worn overnight for the most effective treatment. However, the brand's products are known for their dual-purpose as both skin care and makeup, and that hasn't changed with the new lip mask. While using the mask as a treatment is what most are likely to assume is its only purpose, it can also be used as prep for lipstick. Simply apply the mask in a generous amount, leave on for 10 minutes, and you've go the perfect canvas for lipstick.

If you're already a lover of Farsali or can't resist anything cupcake-scented, the brand's new venture into lips is going to fit in perfectly with your existing line-up of the brand's products.