I'd just like us all to join hands for a moment of silence to mark the death of our bank accounts, as the Black Friday bonanza is well and truly upon us. With many brands rolling out deals a week early spanning everything from homeware to fashion, there's one online beauty retailer whose deals I've been waiting for with bated breath. The day has finally come and Feelunique's Black Friday offers have landed, so it's time to officially say goodbye to that rent money.

Spanning make-up, skincare, electricals and fragrances, the sale is quite frankly overwhelming and I spent way too much time curating the highlights from their Black Friday madness below. There's a whole range of things on offer online, which is glorious but also terrifying. Although high street ranges like NYX, Bourjois and L'Oréal are all seeing major price hikes, it's the mid-range and luxury stuff you really want to stock up on. They've slashed prices on a lot of signature products from Urban Decay including their setting spray, Vice lipsticks, mascaras and more by up 40%, though sadly their Naked palettes have avoided the bargain rush. Yves Saint Laurent have also joined the fray and it's bringing a little tear to my eye.

Cult favourites popular with the beauty guru crowd have also gone on sale, so there's Asian skincare legend DHC, hair stylers from ghd and even an exclusive Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighter kit tucked away on the site. (The good stuff's is sometimes hidden, so it's worth doing a little dig.)

The site is doing a bunch of things around Black Friday beyond the general onsite price slash, as they're also introducing a set of lightning deals on special products which last for just one day. If you're exceptionally savvy, you can head over to the site as they've released a schedule of upcoming sale products and can set your timer accordingly if it's something you're dying to get your hands on.

If you spend over £100, you can also snag a free bag full of Black Friday bits from NARS, Elizabeth Arden, Elemis and more. NGL, it's going to be dangerously easy to hit that threshold.

With literally hundreds of products on offer, I've done a bit of digging and put together a gallery of highlights below. Race you to the last ABH highlighter palette.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Mats Lipstick, originally £28 £18.65 FeelUnique I was given a YSL red lipstick on my seventeenth birthday and it was love at first swipe. If you've never used one of their highly pigmented lipsticks before, this is the perfect chance as many of their matte lipsticks are going for a third off on FeelUnique - though unsurprisingly they're going fast. This shade in 219 Rouge Tatouage is on offer, as well as a range of orangey reds, bright pinks and warmer brown-toned pinks and crimsons. Also the classic gold packaging is to die for.

Anastasia Beverly Hills x FeelUnique Exclusive Box, originally £49 £39.20 FeelUnique I GENUINELY don't know how this hasn't been snapped up yet and is still in stock. Beloved by beauty vloggers and influencers everywhere, Anastasia Beverly Hills' highlighter game is absolutely on point and this FeelUnique exclusive set is a dream come true for glow-obsessives. Valued at £90, it comes with four Sugar Glow Kit highlighter shades, a highlighting duo pencil and a blending brush. NGL, I'm probably going to swipe one of these for myself.

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, originally £19.50 £11.70 FeelUnique It's all about gigantic lashes this season and if you're not one for falsies, this volumising mascara by UD will get you there and it's going 40% off on Feelunique. According to the brand, it deliver 13.7 times the lash volume to really make your eyes pop and stayed in place through "saunas, snowboarding and sex". Now that's a claim I can totally get behind.

ghd Original Styler, originally £109 £87 Feelunique Black Friday is the time when you can finally stock up on those expensive investment pieces and honestly, a good pair of ghds are worth their weight in gold. You'll be able to both curl and straighten your hair with this sleek piece of kit, which featured a 30 second heat up time to 185 degrees, super long cable and an automatic sleep mode if you can be a little forgetful. This pair is 20% off, though their Max Stylers are also on sale at the moment for 15% off.

Yves Saint Laurent Fusion Ink Foundation, originally £35 £23.30 FeelUnique Looking for that picture perfect finish? This stunning foundation is a lightweight liquid foundation that packs a super pigmented punch, erasing blemishes and giving you a bit of a glow to boot. There's 15 shades available, however the range isn't the most extensive.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, originally £24 £19.20 FeelUnique There's a reason this setting spray is so many people's holy grail. If your make-up has a tendency to slide off or the hot and steamy underground has a tendency to wreck havoc on your FOTD, this will make sure your make-up stays in place. It's also oil and paraben-free, which is an extra point in my book.

OPI The Nutcracker Collection Infinite Shine Mini x 12, originally £46.90 £37.50 Feelunique Okay, ignore the packaging for a second. This shades of nail polish in this limited OPI collection have well and truly won me over, with gorgeous winter-ready shades that I'm ready to pop on immediately. With twelve nail shades, a primer and a gloss, you'll have everything you need to make sure your mani is on point.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with Personalisation, originally £85 £59.50 Feelunique Okay, I'm a MASSIVE skincare geek and I swear this cream has changed my life - when I can afford it, anyway. If you're thinking about stepping into the luxury skincare arena, I can't sing this product's praises enough and it's now going for 30% off. This vegan cream draws on marine extracts to both tackle wrinkles and keep your skin hydrated; though the biggest change I noticed was how bright and bouncy my face was afterwards.

St. Tropez Classic Bronzing Mousse 240ml, originally £31 £18.60 Feelunique When the winter comes and the sun disappears, needs must. This classic bronzing mousse from St. Tropez is one of their bestsellers and will have you channelling that California girl glow without the UV damage. It's also 40% off, so it's a total steal.

GIVENCHY Dahlia Divin Eau De Toilette Spray 50ml, originally £56 £28 FeelUnique This fragrance from Givenchy is going for half off on FeelUnique and honestly, I couldn't believe it when I saw the price. Imbued with notes of vanilla, sandalwood, musk, the lighter notes of sweet peach and blood orange will have you dreaming of sunshine even in the depths of winter.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, originally £24 £19.20 FeelUnique Japanese brand DHC might not be a big name in the UK, but it's huge over in Asia where it's widely regarded as one of the best skincare ranges around. This deep cleansing oil is their hero product and there's a reason for it, as it totally melts the make up off your face in seconds and keeps your skin hydrated AF.