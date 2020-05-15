Hot off the release of her new cream blushes and bronzers, Rihanna is giving her fans something else to celebrate: a sale. Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family sale is giving shoppers 25% off site wide, so it's a great time to restock your Pro Filt'r Foundation or try those new cream products.

The Fenty Beauty sale is happening now at the brand's website and lasts through May 18. And yes, the discount applies to everything — even items already on sale, like the Moroccan Spice Palette and Vivid Liquid Liners, are reduced by an extra 25% percent.

There's also plenty to shop outside of existing sale items. Fans can restock the brand's Pro Filt'r foundation in all of its 50-shade glory or get a new tube of the cult classic Gloss Bomb. If you're looking for a newer product, there's the recently-launched Full Frontal Mascara, as well as a new shade of Body Lava that arrived just in time for summer.

With 25% off and no shipping costs, this kind of sale is rare for Fenty — so stock up while you can.

