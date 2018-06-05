We’ve all heard the jokes about college students surviving on Ramen noodles. But more recently, issues with food insecurity have become more and more pervasive, and have affected more and more of our students.

I’m a neuroscientist and just finished my PhD at Rutgers University-Newark(RU-N), where I am also the former graduate student body president. Two springs ago, it was brought to my attention that a large population of our student body—as many as 60%—had been skipping meals just to make ends meet. After learning these staggering numbers, I and a number of other of key individuals at the university decided to found pantryRUN, a student-run food pantry for our students, faculty, and staff who were food insecure.

Since pantryRUN’s opening in January 2017, we have provided thousands of pounds of food to hundreds of students, providing an estimated 55 meals for 30+ students in need every week. By the fall, we expect to double those numbers.

At first, I thought food insecurity was something more specific to RU-N. After all, studies show that food insecure students are more likely to be students of color, receive financial aid, not live with family, be first generation students, and have jobs while taking classes; the student makeup at RU-N includes large numbers of non-traditional students with these risk factors, and 78% of our students receiving financial aid. Furthermore, RU-N makes it a priority to be an “anchor institution” for Newark, recruiting students from the city and many of the surround areas. This region represents the largest portion of food insecure individuals in the state, with a food insecurity rate in 2014 of 18.6%.

However, last spring, I was granted the opportunity to speak about food insecurity to the New Jersey State senate, where I learned that food security is not just a problem on our campus, but campuses across America. Representatives from university after university testified about how students at their campus too, couldn’t afford food after paying for rising tuition costs, exorbitant housing prices, and expensive textbooks. Current literature suggests that food insecurity among college students is up to four times higher than the national average.

So why is the number of food insecure students on today’s college campuses rising? A number of factors could be at play.

Cost of Living

According to the 2014 United State Census, although household income has steadily increased, it does not wholly account for the sharp increase in inflation, which could explain at least part of the reason for a steady increase in the number of individuals experiencing poverty since the early 2000s. With increases in the cost of living, many students struggle to pay for the “unexpected expenses” of attending a university—such as rent, travel expenses, and most of all…food.

Cost of Education

The majority of today’s students qualify for at least some form of financial aid to pay for college. However, from 1984 to 2015, the cost of an undergraduate education in the United States (i.e., tuition, fees, room, and board) when accounting for 2015 inflation has more than doubled, costing on average $25,409 per year across all four-year institutions. This issue is a two-prong problem: states have halved how much they are willing to subsidize tuition costs, and universities have continually raised the cost of attendance. Both parties—states and universities—have failed to be transparent about where these costs are being applied, because they certainly aren’t accounted for by just factoring in inflation. Because of the high cost of education, many students look to public and private loans to cover these costs, and student debt has also become a pervasive issue both state- and nation-wide.

Need for Education

Given the financial burden of education, why would a young person, or even non-traditional student, make the conscious decision to accrue this kind of debt? The number of individuals over the age of 25 who have obtained Bachelor’s Degrees has steadily increased overtime, reaching almost the majority in 2013. Moreover, studies show that those without degrees have a significantly more difficult chance at finding a job than those with a Bachelor’s Degree. These studies suggest that obtaining a four-year degree has become less of a choice and more of a necessary to succeed in today’s job market.

What now?

So what’s the solution? As someone technically still in school myself (though thank the universe for tuition remission for full-time employees) I don’t know if the answer is as simple as“Not everyone needs to go to college,” as many baby-boomers have ever so "delicately" professed. I will say, that making these simplified claims,and failing to acknowledge an entire generation of students’ very serious plights has very, very serious consequences for the rest of society. After all,with almost an entire generation graduating with tens of thousands of dollars in debt, we cannot purchase homes, or invest in the stock market, or even afford to start families. So if these issues regarding student debt, the cost of living, and food insecurity aren’t solved, they’re going to start affecting many people other than just millennials.