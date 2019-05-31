From Instant Pots To Foot Peels, These Are The Products Going Viral On Amazon

Once upon a time, Justin Bieber was just a kid singing songs into a home video camera somewhere in Ontario, Canada. But then one day, his mom uploaded one of those videos to YouTube and suddenly that Canadian 12-year old became a viral sensation signing multi-million dollar record deals. So yeah, it pays to go viral. And guess what — it also pays to check out all these products going viral on Amazon.

Okay, so how do we know these products are going viral? It's actually pretty simple. There's a tracking feature on Amazon called Movers & Shakers, and it basically identifies which products are gaining popularity the fastest across all categories — clothing, skincare, tech products, kitchen gadgets, books, home goods, and more. Some of these products are tried-and-true classics that keep gaining popularity, and others are up-and-coming products that are catching on like wildfire. And soon, you'll start to see them everywhere.

But to make sure you're getting the best of these buzz-worthy items, I've gone ahead and cherry-picked the ones that are truly worth your hard-earned cash. So follow in Bieber's footsteps and make the most of these viral products — before they sell out, of course.