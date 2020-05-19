Gabi Fresh is going back to basics. The style blogger turned swimsuit designer put her unique sartorial spin on more than a dozen swimsuit collections so far, with the Summer 2020 line marking her 13th collection with the size inclusive brand Swimsuits For All.

“I was inspired by the minimalist trend because I’ve been loving it as a consumer, and I’ve been wanting more options in my size,” Gabi tells Bustle. “I wanted this collection to focus on clean lines and mostly solid colors, while still staying true to my brand by incorporating the unique details that I’m known for.”

The end result is an 11-piece swim collection filled with classic silhouettes and trendy details, like ruching and cut-outs in specialty fabrics. All the designs are available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H cups, and retail for under $160.

“I love them all, but my favorite is the lilac bikini,” she says. “I’m so into the color and the ring details are really cool. I’d wear it with a pastel caftan and straw hat.” Gabi wears the suit in the Summer 2020 campaign, which also features Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene who starred in the inaugural collection ad seven years ago.

Courtesy Swimsuits For All

With over 755,000 Instagram followers eager to buy anything she launches, Gabi could certainly have her pick at designing just about anything. But swimwear has personal significance for her.

“I love swim because of how much it means to my community,” Gabi shares. “Having access to stylish bikinis literally didn’t exist a decade ago, so this is still a really exciting category. Many women have complicated relationships with their bodies, and as a culture there is so much pressure around ‘summer bodies,’ etc. To challenge that narrative with swimwear that makes plus size women feel good is really rewarding.”

As for her quarantine wardrobe, Gabi has been sticking to what’s comfortable, and occasionally sprinkling in fancier pieces when she’s shooting or working on content. “I mostly have been wearing activewear or loungewear,” she says. “But once in a while, I’ll throw on a dress or something when I want to feel cute or make some new content. My go-to look is a pair of jeans and a graphic tee, or a printed wrap dress.” And if she decides to do some socially-distanced sunbathing, of course, she has her pick of swimwear.