Get Your Home Ready For The Season With The Best Fall Decor From Walmart.com
Pumpkins, fresh apple cider, golden-hued leaves — autumn’s trademarks are pretty hard to resist. As temperatures slowly drop, it's all the more tempting to celebrate the season, and there may be no easier way to do so than by investing in some pretty autumnal home decor.
You may have already picked up a pumpkin or two, but a few additional accents can help you to really get into the fall spirit. Thanks to Walmart.com, it’s easy to snag a throw pillow, candle, or wreath that will turn your place into an autumnal wonderland, without going overboard on your budget. Sure, some might think fall decorations are be a little #basic, but this season’s all about embracing the things that make you happy. Who doesn’t love a little bit of festivity, right?
Even if you’re not into fall decorating picks like pumpkins and plastic leaves, there are plenty of decor options that will up the hygge in your home. A plaid blanket feels just right in autumn and winter, and a small fire pit will keep you cozy way up until spring. Now that the days are getting darker, shorter, and colder, some candles, new plant pots, and themed mugs are can go a long way to making you feel comfy in your home.
Ready to indulge in some festive finds? These 13 decor picks from Walmart.com are the best buys of the season.
Warm Up With This Small, Starry Fire Pit
Landmann Big Sky Fire Pit, Stars and Moon
$90
No space for a full-on bonfire? No problem. You can have a cozy night outdoors on a rooftop, terrace, or small yard with the help of this celestial fire pit. Just make sure you have plenty of marshmallows and skewers handy before you invite your crew over.
Set the Table With A Gorgeous Autumnal Centerpiece
Harvest Thanksgiving Pumpkin Basket Decoration
$20
When you have limited time and budget, decorating before a Friendsgiving gathering can feel extra-stressful. For just $20, this pretty basket will bring a lovely autumnal touch to your space with minimal effort.
Get Artistic With A Dark Green Decorative Pumpkin
$23
If orange hues aren't your vibe, place this artificial pumpkin in your home instead. Or, better yet, use it as an accent in a big cluster of other pumpkins, real or fake.
Snuggle Up In Extra-Soft Blankets On Fall Cold Nights
Mainstays Fleece Plush Throw Blanket, 2pk, Buffalo Plaid
$12
No autumn movie marathon is complete without a big bowl of popcorn and a super-cozy blanket. This set comes with two throws so if your couch-mate ends up being a blanket hog, you're still covered. Everyone wins!
Add a Subtle Fall Accent With a Pattern-Mixed Pillow
Simply Daisy 16" x 16" 3 Little Pumpkins Geometric Print Pillow
$9
If you prefer vivid colors and funky patterns over traditional fall hues and knits, you don't have to give up on seasonal decorating. This pumpkin pillow will add a burst of autumnal cheer to your space without totally screaming "pumpkin spice latte."
Go Traditional With A Wreath Inspired By Autumn Leaves
Nearly Natural 28" Harvest Wreath
$65
An autumn wreath is simultaneously classic and effortless. When you invest in a full, well-made piece, it will look perfectly elegant year after year—and all you have to do it place it on your door.
Go Festive With This Fall Leaf Garland
$3
When you're throwing an autumnal soirée of any kind, seasonal accents are a must. This leaf garland is small and subtle, but it will have a major (non-cheesy!) impact on your space. Don't be surprised when guests start doling out compliments.
Opt for A Simple Touch With A Minimalist Pillow
Get Your Plants in the Spirit With Knit-Inspired Planters
Keter Knit Cozie 11 in. & 14.2 in. dia. Small & Medium Resin 2-Piece Planter Set, Oasis White
$26
Your plants deserve to feel cozy, too. These knit-effect planters make even the most summery indoor plants look ready for a new season. Just make sure they don't get too cold!
Set the Mood With A Long-Lasting Pumpkin Candle
Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle, Sugar Pumpkin Swirl
$20
No matter how many gourds, leaf motifs, and bowls of fresh-picked apples you have around your hope, nothing quite sets the mood like a pumpkin candle. This two-wick option burns for 75 to 110 hours — that's a lot of movies!
Sip Happily Out Of These Cute Fall-Themed Mugs
Mainstays 4-Piece Harvest Floral Mug Set
$7
When you go to the trouble of getting fresh apple cider from the farmers' market, you might as well have something to drink it in. This set of four fall mugs is a total steal under $10, and it'll make you and your friends feel extra-seasonal.
Add A Unexpected Touch With A Decorative Striped Pumpkin
9" Beige Burlap Autumn Pumpkin w/ Stylish Stripes
$26
You don't have to go full-DIY with your pumpkin patch haul to have a unique autumn accent. This patchwork pumpkin stands out in a crowd of totally-orange gourds, and looks great on a bedside table.
Brighten Your Space With Warm-Toned String Lights
Better Homes & Gardens Wicker Ball String Light Set
$9
Whether you're creating a cozy outdoor nook where you can sip spiked cider, or you're bringing some hygge to your living room, these string lights will cast a golden glow that feels positively warming. Buy two strands if you really want a lit-up effect.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.