Get Your Home Ready For The Season With The Best Fall Decor From Walmart.com

Pumpkins, fresh apple cider, golden-hued leaves — autumn’s trademarks are pretty hard to resist. As temperatures slowly drop, it's all the more tempting to celebrate the season, and there may be no easier way to do so than by investing in some pretty autumnal home decor.

You may have already picked up a pumpkin or two, but a few additional accents can help you to really get into the fall spirit. Thanks to Walmart.com, it’s easy to snag a throw pillow, candle, or wreath that will turn your place into an autumnal wonderland, without going overboard on your budget. Sure, some might think fall decorations are be a little #basic, but this season’s all about embracing the things that make you happy. Who doesn’t love a little bit of festivity, right?

Even if you’re not into fall decorating picks like pumpkins and plastic leaves, there are plenty of decor options that will up the hygge in your home. A plaid blanket feels just right in autumn and winter, and a small fire pit will keep you cozy way up until spring. Now that the days are getting darker, shorter, and colder, some candles, new plant pots, and themed mugs are can go a long way to making you feel comfy in your home.

Ready to indulge in some festive finds? These 13 decor picks from Walmart.com are the best buys of the season.

Warm Up With This Small, Starry Fire Pit

Landmann Big Sky Fire Pit, Stars and Moon. No space for a full-on bonfire? No problem. You can have a cozy night outdoors on a rooftop, terrace, or small yard with the help of this celestial fire pit. Just make sure you have plenty of marshmallows and skewers handy before you invite your crew over.

Set the Table With A Gorgeous Autumnal Centerpiece

Harvest Thanksgiving Pumpkin Basket Decoration. When you have limited time and budget, decorating before a Friendsgiving gathering can feel extra-stressful. For just $20, this pretty basket will bring a lovely autumnal touch to your space with minimal effort.

Get Artistic With A Dark Green Decorative Pumpkin

Harvest Pumpkin. If orange hues aren't your vibe, place this artificial pumpkin in your home instead. Or, better yet, use it as an accent in a big cluster of other pumpkins, real or fake.

Snuggle Up In Extra-Soft Blankets On Fall Cold Nights

Add a Subtle Fall Accent With a Pattern-Mixed Pillow

Go Traditional With A Wreath Inspired By Autumn Leaves

Nearly Natural 28" Harvest Wreath. An autumn wreath is simultaneously classic and effortless. When you invest in a full, well-made piece, it will look perfectly elegant year after year—and all you have to do it place it on your door.

Go Festive With This Fall Leaf Garland

3D Paper Fall Leaves Garland. When you're throwing an autumnal soirée of any kind, seasonal accents are a must. This leaf garland is small and subtle, but it will have a major (non-cheesy!) impact on your space. Don't be surprised when guests start doling out compliments.

Opt for A Simple Touch With A Minimalist Pillow

Sometimes, keeping it simple is best. Skip the quote pillow and opt for this sleek pumpkin outline option instead—it will look cool year after year, and it will blend in with plenty of different design styles.

Get Your Plants in the Spirit With Knit-Inspired Planters

Set the Mood With A Long-Lasting Pumpkin Candle

Sip Happily Out Of These Cute Fall-Themed Mugs

Mainstays 4-Piece Harvest Floral Mug Set. When you go to the trouble of getting fresh apple cider from the farmers' market, you might as well have something to drink it in. This set of four fall mugs is a total steal under $10, and it'll make you and your friends feel extra-seasonal.

Add A Unexpected Touch With A Decorative Striped Pumpkin

Brighten Your Space With Warm-Toned String Lights

