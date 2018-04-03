There might not be new episodes of Gilmore Girls to look forward to — at least, not yet — but that isn't stopping hardcore Lorelai and Rory fans from celebrating their favorite television series. This October, they'll be sipping coffee and debating the fate of Rory's romantic relationships in Kent, Connecticut, at the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest, where they'll snag plenty of fall foliage pictures for their Instagram accounts, and a brand new book for their Jess Mariano-inspired shelf. The organizers of this year's festival are giving away a copy Lauren Graham's new book, In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It, with every ticket purchase. That's right, attendees can go home with an beautiful book of advice from Lorelai Gilmore herself — that is, if they buy a ticket to the festival this week.

To celebrate the launch of Lauren Graham's third and latest book, Gilmore Girls Fan Festival is giving away a free copy of In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It with every ticket purchased between April 3-10. As if a three day weekend in Stars Hollow isn't enough, this year's organizers are making the gathering even more enticing by offering this must-have read for fans, and to be honest, it's the perfect book to read benchside underneath the New England foliage.

If you're struggling to find joy in the everyday, don't worry, Lorelai Gilmore — er, Lauren Graham — is here to help. In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It expands on a commencement speech that she gave to graduates of her alma mater, Langley High, in 2017. Like the New York Times bestselling author's original piece, Graham's full-length book offer humorous and heartfelt advice about growing up, following your dreams, and learning how to live your best life. It includes memories from her childhood, reflections about her time as the star of Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, and advice about how to live and find happiness in the moment.

A sweet and sincere book, reading In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It is like sitting down to coffee with your favorite TV mom, and getting all the advice you've always wanted but were too afraid to ask for. In other words, it is a must-have for Gilmore Girl fans, and luckily, some of them can get it for free if they buy tickets to the Gilmore Girl Fan Festival this week.

Created by fans, for fans, in 2016, the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival is a celebration of all things Stars Hollow. The jam-packed weekend, which takes place in the Connecticut county that is said to have inspired the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, includes panels about the show, meet-and-greets stars and writers, food tastings, and so much more. If you've ever dreamed of living in Stars Hollow, this festival is as close as you can get.

“Even though there’s no news of more Gilmore Girls episodes in the works, millions of adoring fans in the Gilmore community continually revisit Stars Hollow on screen. Since 2016 this festival is the only place in the world Gilmore Girls fans have gathered in such numbers,” festival co-founder, Jennie Whitaker, said in a press release about the event. “One of the most enjoyable projects I’ve ever worked on has been bringing together the cast and crew of a show I loved, to celebrate something so special to so many people.”

If you've been dying to get back to Stars Hollow, make sure to get your ticket to the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival this week, because copies of In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It will be given away with each purchase until April 10. If you can't wait to get your hands on Lauren Graham's book of wisdom, which is on sale now, you can listen to Bustle's exclusive audiobook excerpt right now.