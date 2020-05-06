With Mother’s Day merely days away, the latest installment of Loft's popular LOFTimists campaign celebrates Moms who are active in the community, from non-profit founders to elementary school teachers and body-positive influencers. Tanesha Aswathi falls under the latter category, running a successful blog "Girl With Curves" and designing size-inclusive pieces for her legion of fans (470,000 on Instagram alone).

Aswathi jumped at the chance to be a part of the Loft campaign, telling Bustle “[it] resonates with me on a personal level because to me, a LOFTimist is someone who's doing their part to make the world a better, more positive place, which is what I aim to do through my mission to inspire and empower confidence.” She's especially partial to the brand because it was at the forefront of the movement to bring extended sizing to mass retailers. Loft incorporated plus designs into their regular offering in a real and meaningful way, she says, adding that “it shows that they truly believe all women deserve amazing clothing.”

Like many influencers, she's establishing a new normal in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, which means tailoring her content to cater to her followers' changing lifestyle. “Now that I'm spending every day at home juggling work while caring for my two little ones, I'm enjoying sharing some of my quick, easy meal ideas with my audience," she says, "as well as many more real-life moments I didn't typically share in the past.”

Aswathi is developing a more personal connection with her followers during a time of great distress and uncertainty. "I'm also hoping my usual style-focused content from a body positive perspective serves as a source of inspiration and joy for anyone in need.”

As the fashion industry struggles to stay afloat with people buying less clothing while in quarantine, Aswathi stresses the importance of shopping at your favorite retailers and small businesses especially. “Now more than ever, it's really important to do everything we can to support small businesses, whether it's supporting your local or distant favorites through social media, word-of-mouth, ordering in every once in a while, or purchasing gift cards.”

It's also a great time to take advantage of sales, and Loft's 50% off special (with code SPRING) includes plenty of Aswathi-approved Mother's Day gifts. Shop below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Loft Plus Pull On Wide Leg Pants $69.50 | Loft Size: 14-26 SEE ON LOFT These chic pull-on pants boast an extra comfortable and contoured higher waistband, and they come in sizes 14-26.

Loft Gingham Pajama Top $35 | Loft See on Loft Update Mom's pajama game with a soft and comfortable gingham set she won't want to take off.

Loft Smocked Sleeve Vintage Soft Tee $35 | Loft See on Loft There's nothing like a classic white T-shirt, all year round, especially with a slight head-turning detail like these smocked sleeves.

Loft Pearlized Headband $17 | Loft See on Loft Indulge in one of the biggest trends of the year with a headband made of faux pearls, perfect for all the Zoom meetings where you can only see from the waist up.

Seychelles Ray of Sunshine Sandals $75 | Loft See on Loft Add a bright pop of color to your mom's summer staples with a pair of fire-engine red slides.

Loft Paisley Floral Swing Dress $90 | Loft See on Loft This is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress for Summer and will be in heavy rotation in your mom's everyday wardrobe.