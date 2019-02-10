The February 9 episode of Saturday Night Live was going to be a major event for Halsey no matter what, as the former musical guest would be making her hosting debut and showing off her sketch comedy performance skills for the first time ever. However, Halsey brought a level of intimacy to the night's musical performances and some fans think that Halsey's SNL performance of "Without You" referenced her ex G-Eazy.

While the set, at first, seems to be covered in a random assortment of major cities, the words "Ashley, I Cheated" give context to the set design. The phrases "In Minneapolis," "In New Orleans," "In Austin," "At home in Los Angeles," "More places that I can even remember" come across as excerpts from what feels like an incredibly emotional letter detailing a history of betrayal. These messages could be hinting at infidelity in her relationship with the musician, and it wouldn't be the first time she suggested that G-Eazy, specifically, had been unfaithful.

In July of 2018, Halsey posted on an Instagram story that she and G-Eazy would be taking a break, claiming that she was "eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time." The message was level-headed, but didn't provide much insight as to the reason behind their separation. However, a day later Halsey posted a cryptic tweet that said merely "pumpkin eater," which seems to be a weird thing to tweet in July which is at least 3 months before prime pumpkin eating season, until you realize she's likely referring to the popular phrase "cheater cheater, pumpkin eater."

If her "pumpkin eater" tweet was a subtle jab that someone important to her may have cheated on her, then the set design for her performance of "Without You" on SNL is more akin to a knock-out punch. She never calls out the man who broke her heart, but that isn't what the performance is about. If Halsey wanted to tear down someone she could have more far explicit about who she was tearing down and for what reason, but instead the stripped-down performance seemed to be an introspective look at her own pain — pain that likely stems from having been cheated on. This focus on herself was further reflected in her performance of "Eastside," which had her painting a large portrait of herself while singing.

Whether or not Halsey's performance of "Without You" was directly referencing her relationship with G-Eazy, who seems to have moved on to a new relationship according to E! News' interpretation of his Instagram stories, there's no denying that the performance had a notable impact on her fans, who immediately tweeted out their support for the singer. Halsey's SNL performance was so emotional and powerful that it frankly doesn't matter what pain, if any, was used to inspire the performance. The only thing that mattered was that she used her platform to say exactly what she wanted to, even if she had to paint those words instead of singing them.