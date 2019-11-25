Your Black Friday shopping list may feel like a never-ending compilation of all your favorites brands, but there's another one you need to add. H&M's Black Friday Sale has been announced, and the affordable brand is about to get even more cost-effective this shopping holiday. The deal is so good that it'll likely sky rocket to the top of your nice list.

According to the H&M website, the 2019 Black Friday deal will give customers 30% off site wide and free shipping. While some deals begin well before the official start of Black Friday, that's not the case with H&M. You'll want to make sure you save space to shop beginning Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday itself. Everything from women's and men's apparel to home goods qualify for the 30% off discount, so whatever you need, H&M has it on sale.

Of course all Black Friday sales offer quality deals, but H&M's already affordable pricing sets it apart from other brands. With such a large percentage off, H&M lovers can snag dresses for just $21, jeans for $14, and jackets and coats for under $50. If you need to stock up on winter must-haves, the H&M Black Friday deal is the time to do so.

The 30% off deal is consistent with the offer that H&M gave customers last year. Like many brands (here's looking at you, Old Navy), customers can count on H&M's Black Friday sale to bring them quality clothing at affordable prices. However, the brand has something others don't: high-end collaborations.

H&M on YouTube

In Nov. 2019, the Giambattista Valli collection with H&M launched to overwhelming sales. With stars like Kendall Jenner, H.E.R., and Alexa Demie attending and walking in the show, the launch and prior runway show in Rome was star-studded, and fans responded. However, not everything from the collection has sold out on the H&M site, and according to the brand's website, there are currently no exceptions listed for the Black Friday sale. If you've been longing for a Valli x H&M piece, now may be the time to snag one.

Bustle reached out to H&M for confirmation regarding the inclusion of Giambattista Valli x H&M, and pieces will be included in the sale.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While you've still got time, go ahead and add H&M's Black Friday sale to your top spots to shop. A 30% off discount isn't something to miss.