Here's How To Use Makeup As Your Superpower

The abilities to fly and time travel are great and all, but sometimes you need a more practical superpower, one that you can rely on every day to make things a little bit better — and one that, you know, actually exists. Think about how you feel when you're taking charge, when people are really listening to what you're saying, or when you identify and connect with your heritage. Those are all forms of individual superpowers, IRL. And the beauty of makeup is that you can use it to enhance those abilities, whether that means drawing attention to your words with lipstick or enhancing your cheekbones — which have been carried down through your family — with highlighter.

To explore topics just like this — ones that tap into our complicated, beautiful relationship with makeup — we've partnered with COVERGIRL and created the Unapologetic video series. In this episode, three women share their stories about finding their own superpowers. Each has a unique narrative to share and a feature to love. Check out the video to get in on the conversation — and get some beauty inspo in the process. (All the products are shoppable in the links below.)

The women are wearing COVERGIRL Melting Pout Mattes in Never Say Never & Gray Matter and COVERGIRL Peacock Flare Mascara.

This post is sponsored by COVERGIRL.

Director: Sam Osborn; Producer: Chloe Sabin; Hair: Marcos Diaz; Makeup: Mirna Jose, Karl Sanchez, and Myke Silva; Stylists: Jenna Wexler/Bustle & Elly Ayres/Bustle; Branded Producers: Nell Riley/Bustle & Natalie Campbell/Bustle.