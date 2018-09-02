It turns out that the reason why Ivanka Trump attended John McCain's funeral has nothing to do with President Trump, but rather with Sen. Lindsey Graham. The lawmaker reportedly invited Ivanka, as well as her husband Jared Kushner, according to The New York Times.

The pair's presence at McCain's funeral attracted a lot of attention from onlookers after reports that President Trump was intentionally excluded from funeral-related events at McCain's request. McCain may not have explicitly banned any other members of the Trump family from attending however, because when Graham asked that they be invited, Cindy McCain approved Ivanka and Kushner's invitation herself, according to the Times.

Graham asked the Kushners to come to the funeral after Ivanka reportedly offered him her condolences. Graham and McCain had been friends for years.

While a slew of Washington officials and their families attended McCain's funerary services, President Trump reportedly spent the day tweeting and golfing. He had long maintained a contentious relationship with the senator, sparring with him both politically and personally. In one particularly infamous instance, Trump questioned McCain's military valor, refusing to call him a hero.

"He’s not a war hero," Trump said of McCain back in 2015. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured."

McCain spent approximately five and a half years in a North Vietnamese prison, and for two of those, he was in solitary confinement, Politico explains. Several years after returning to the United States, McCain renewed his commitment to the American public by running for public office. He served in the Senate from 1987 onward, until his death this summer.

