Just days before the 2018 midterm elections, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reminded voters that there is another important event coming up on Nov. 6: the deadline to submit a public comment about immigrant family detention. On Friday, Clinton urged voters to support immigrant families, and she tweeted a link to a petition advocating for immigrant children's safety.

Back in September, the Department of Homeland Security proposed a rule that — if passed — would amend the 1990s Flores settlement established by Flores v. Reno. According to CNN, the Flores settlement limits the amount of time the government can detain immigrant children, and also ensures that they are detained in licensed facilities under humane conditions.

The Trump administration, however, wants to overturn these time limits and detain immigrant children with their parents in Immigration and Customs Enforcement residential facilities, as opposed to the licensed facilities mandated by the Flores settlement. According to the FWD.us petition that Clinton tweeted on Friday, the DHS' proposed rule would permit the Trump administration to detain immigrant families indefinitely, also in opposition to the protections guaranteed by the Flores settlement.

The deadline to submit a public comment on this proposed rule is on Tuesday — the same day as the midterm elections — and Clinton wants voters to "take five minutes to say #FamiliesBelongTogether" as they get out the vote.

This is not the first time that Clinton has gone head to head with the president. Earlier this year, Clinton denounced the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which led to many immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border. In just a few days, Clinton was also able to raise more than $1.5 million for various organizations combating family separations, Marie Claire reported back in June.

More to come...