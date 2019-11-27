Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are coming back for another TV road trip, and following their successful European adventure, during which the threesome travelled across the continent to their home countries, the trio will this time bring Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip to the United States. Throughout the first series, the group were tasked with organising a celebratory feast within their respective home countries, but how do Gordon, Gino and Fred know each other?

Well, the origins of the trio's relationships isn't exactly clear, however, I have reached out to the Road Trip stars representatives for comment, and will update with any information once it becomes available.

Despite the minimal amount of information surrounding how the group actually met, it's safe to assume that chefs Ramsay and D’Acampo have crossed paths at some point during their successful TV careers, and along with First Dates Maître'D Fred, the threesome previously appeared on an ITV Christmas special back in 2017.

Prior to the debut of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, which as The Sun reports, first began airing in 2018, Kitchen Nightmares star Ramsay and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here's D'Acampo also took part in a hilarious blind taste test on Ramsay's official Youtube channel, which could indicate the TV chefs were somewhat well acquainted. Either way, Gordon, Gino and Fred have become very familiar with one another over the past year, and as their ITV series approaches its second series, fans can look forward to yet more hijinks from their upcoming U.S. road trip.

As the Daily Mail reports, the second instalment of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is set to be arriving on ITV very soon, and this time around the boys will hit the road across the United States. Speaking on ITV's This Morning, D'Acampo discussed the show's "hardcore" filming process, and revealed that production took place non-stop for an entire month. ITV previously confirmed the second series in a social media post, which promised "the ultimate boys' road trip," and stated, "America, here they come! Look who's back for a new series of #GordonGinoAndFred."

The first series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip followed the threesome as they set out in their camper van on a European adventure. Throughout their journey across the continent, the TV personalities took viewers on a tour of their beloved home countries, where they were each tasked with organising a special ceremony. If you missed the group's road trip shenanigans first time around, you can catch up with the debut series on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ITV4 — and I couldn't think of a better way to prepare for what promises to be yet another fantastic series.