You may have noticed that the recent series of new and full moons have felt even more intense than usual — and no, that's not just because it's 2020 and everything is chaos. We're currently in the midst of eclipse season summer 2020, and the vibes are extra wild, as there are two separate eclipse cycles overlapping (more on what this means shortly), so we're experiencing all sorts of sudden shifts, endings, and beginnings.

Let's recap: the June 2020 full moon was a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, and the new moon two weeks later was a solar eclipse in Cancer. The upcoming July 2020 full moon (which takes place in Capricorn during the July fourth weekend) brings yet another lunar eclipse. With all of this chaotic lunar energy to deal with, it helps to know what eclipse season summer 2020 means for your zodiac sign.

Here's a quick scoop on eclipses in astrology. Eclipses take place on new moons (solar eclipses) and full moons (lunar eclipses) and bring added intensity to these already-notable lunations, as they swoop in to realign us with our fates in often unexpected or chaotic ways. They happen in cycles of about two years each, and these series' take place on a single "axis" of the zodiac wheel, which consists of two opposing signs (which correspond to the alignment of the North and South nodes). The most recent eclipse series took place in the signs of Cancer and Capricorn, and the July full moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn marks the final eclipse in that particular series.

Throughout the Cancer/Capricorn eclipse cycle, which began back in summer 2018, we've dealt with issues of security, comfort, tradition, and authority on both a personal and collective level. But this summer's eclipse season ushered in a new series of eclipses on the Gemini/Sagittarius axis, which will focus our attention on different themes over the coming year and a half. "The nodal shift from Cancer/Capricorn to Gemini/Sagittarius is forcing us to take an intellectual approach to our emotions," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Understanding feelings is essential now, rather than just being lost in emotions."

As we navigate the recent barrage of eclipses and enter a new eclipse series that will bring major shifts in our lives over the next couple years, it's helpful to brush up on how eclipse season summer 2020 affects your zodiac sign so you know what's in store.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have begun to feel a little restless as you try to balance your need for excitement with life under the restrictions of a pandemic — and finding a happy medium might take some effort, Aries. "Try to find peace in your daily vibe, even if your wanderlust adventures are put on hold," Stardust says. There are lots of adventures to be had in your own backyard, so don't sleep on the opportunities right in front of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Managing your time and energy is going to require some trial and error over the next year or so, Taurus, as you're in the process of redefining what your personal boundaries are. The best way to do this? Listen to your gut and trust that your higher self knows what's best for you. "Set limits with people now and don’t second guess your better judgement," Stardust says. Start paying attention to the demands of your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a social creature by nature, Gemini, but over the coming eclipse seasons, you'll notice that the energy of your closest one-on-one relationships is going to require some added flexibility. Be ready to deal with unexpected issues and really think through the complexities of your partnerships. "It’s never too late to work on issues with others, but only if you’re ready to evolve and transform as well," Stardust says. Be willing to put in the work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you feel like your life has become mundane, it can be easy to let your imagination get carried away and make assumptions about people's intentions. Over the coming eclipse cycle, it's your job to try to ground yourself before getting lost in such fantasies. "Don’t create a mountain out of a molehill," Stardust says. "Relax and breathe before confronting people with their indiscretions." Give yourself time to think things through logically before jumping to emotional conclusions.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your social life has officially entered a state of flux, Leo, and you're questioning the type of people you want to build a community around. Don't fear the natural ebb and flow of platonic relationships in your life — you don't always have to be the most popular person in the room in order to feel supported and understood. "Friends may come and go, but the ones who are golden will stand by your side," Stardust says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Crafting your public persona and finding a line of work that leaves a mark on the world isn't easy, but over the coming year and a half, expect to start carving out a more clear-cut path. "Finding your spiritual compass is hard, but can be done if you meditate on your beliefs and passions," Stardust says. In order to create the future you want though, Virgo, you'll have to deal with issues from your past. Heal old wounds.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

One of your gifts is being able to play mediator and see both sides of an issue, Libra — but you might currently be grappling with a side of yourself that blows little things out of proportion. "Only assert yourself when you know the truth and facts of the matter to avoid drama," Stardust says. Take extra time to think before drawing a hard line in the sand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The surface level of things never intrigues the way under-the-surface depth does, Scorpio, and right now you're learning to cut straight to core of everything you do. "You’re not in the mood for small talk, as you are focusing on using your intuition to get to the heart of the matter," Stardust says. You know how perceptive you are when it comes to sniffing out spiritual and emotional truths, so trust your instincts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're learning to adapt parts of yourself to allow for true intimacy and vulnerability in your relationships now, Sag. "Sometimes you have to break boundaries in order to make relationships work — it’s called compromise," Stardust says. Of course, this doesn't mean you should do things you're uncomfortable with — boundaries are always necessary in relationships. Embrace a willingness to step out of your comfort zone once in a while in order to see things from another perspective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's often difficult for you to prioritize invisible things (like wellness and spirituality) over the world of the tangible (like work and money), but over the coming eclipse season, you're learning to honor these more ethereal aspects of your beings with time and attention. "You’re taking a break from regularly scheduled programming at the moment to focus on you," Stardust says. Teach yourself to prioritize some much-needed time for self-care.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to start re-connecting with your community and sharing yourself with the world, Aquarius. "Spending time with your friends on FaceTime and on social distancing walks will get you out of isolation," Stardust says. Over the coming eclipse cycle, it's going to be important for you to bounce your ideas off of others and stay connected to your surroundings. Fight the urge to cut yourself off from the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The coming eclipse cycle brings up some major themes for you when it comes to your career and work life, Pisces. Start pushing your boundaries and calling on your foundational skills in order to help you in your current endeavors. "Your focus is on how to use your mental Rolodex to your advantage when it comes to gaining professional acclaim," Stardust says. Get ready to revamp your career in a major way.