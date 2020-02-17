How Pisces Season Will Affect Your Love Life, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Once we're officially in Pisces season 2020, which stretches from February 19 to March 20, you can expect to feel more emotional and idealistic than usual, just like the water sign itself. And this can impact your relationships — and particularly your love life — in quite a few ways. Each zodiac sign will feel the effects differently, but in general, we're all going to be in the mood for connection, love, and romance.

While Pisces' influence can add sparkle to our love lives, as Skye Alexander, an astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle, "it can also cause unrealistic expectations, which often leads to confusion or disappointment." We'll lack clarity and discernment she says, and seek perfection in our partnerships. And as the Pisces of the world may very well know, that can lead to hurt feelings.

This Pisces season also falls during the first Mercury retrograde of the year. When Mercury, which is the planet of communication, goes retrograde, misunderstandings run rampant and conversations go south. As Alexander advises, "We need to be diligent about doing reality checks through March 9."

Read on below for the many ways Pisces season will impact your love life, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fire sign, you're not known for being the most romantic, but you may tap into your emotional side this Pisces season and be a bit softer, Alexander says. You'll be down for heart-to-heart conversations, and wanting to do "sweet" things for your partner. Your idealism could increase now, too. If a new relationship isn't immediately taking off the way you thought it would, you're probably going to get bored and give up, Alexander says. Should that happen, get inspired by Pisces and try to slow down and have a conversation with your partner instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Of all the zodiac signs, no one enjoys cuddling up and talking about love more than you. "Taurus individuals are naturally loving and affectionate — the sign is ruled by Venus, after all — and this month Pisces adds an extra dose of romance to your relationships," Alexander says. You'll be inspired to go on dates, or stay in and watch movies with your partner. "This is a good time to enjoy each other’s company and indulge your sensuality," Alexander says, "unless you’re involved with Sagittarian or Aquarian, who may find you just a tad too clingy now." If that's the case, give each other some space. You'll appreciate your relationship even more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Since your ruling planet is Mercury, you can expect conversations to be a bit more convoluted than usual during Pisces season when the planet is retrograde. "Misunderstandings may arise because you expect your partner to intuit what you mean and want," Alexander says, "so it’s important to strive for clarity and honesty now." If a conversation is going off track, or dissolving into an argument, take a deep breath and reconnect with your partner. Also, be aware of your tendency to flirt with others, Alexander says. If this isn't OK in your relationship, you might find yourself in sticky situations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You're already known for being a highly emotional sign, Cancer. And once Pisces energy is added to the mix, you can expect to spend the month thinking deeply about your love life, and possibly even reexamining your relationship, Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. If you've said things you don't mean, it's time to rebuild. Use what you've learned throughout Pisces season, Robyn says, in order to move past these mistakes, and improve your connection with your partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is going to be an incredibly romantic and transformative month, Leo. "Pisces season finds you ready to release old wounds and embrace new beginnings in all types of relationships," Robyn says. "If you can relax and let yourself receive, you will be amazed." But be careful not to idealize a potential partner, Alexander says. With all this Pisces energy, you could find yourself attracted to someone who isn't actually a good fit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo loves a routine, and that typically does't include time for mushy things related to love. But this Pisces season will have you seeing things differently. "Pisces’ influence can make practical Virgos a bit more idealistic and romantic this month," Alexander says. "You’re likely to be less critical of a partner and more willing to overlook little things that usually bug you." Instead of nitpicking, you'll want to roll with this vibe, and maybe even plan a date. Since you could feel more vulnerable than usual during this time, don't be afraid to ask your significant other for reassurance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Your ruling planet, Venus, which governs love and relationships, coupled with Pisces energy will heighten romance for you this season. "You’ll want to express it in both big and small ways," Alexander says. If you're in a relationship, you'll find yourself planning fun events, and lavishing your partner with beautiful experiences, as your sign is known to do. But if you aren't in a relationship, Pisces season could leave you feeling lonely, Alexander says. During this time, think about celebrating yourself, going out with friends, or going on dates.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As a deep and emotional sign, you won't feel much different this month. But with so much "watery" energy floating around, you can expect more love and romance. Pisces season could leave you feeling extra sensitive, Alexander says. But don't be surprised if you go full Scorpio and throw up your walls, in an effort to protect your personal space. While it's fine to take time alone, remember that Pisces season is also about connection. You'll benefit from doing things that'll help you feel closer to your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fire sign, you'll likely be overwhelmed by all the emotional energy of Pisces season. If a relationship starts feeling too intense, you may feel like running away to regain some personal space, Alexander says. But consider using this time to reflect. While it's always OK to leave relationships that don't feel right, be aware that Pisces season is always a great time to talk about how you're feeing. "This can be a time when you’re inspired by a partner and/or you can express your ideals in a way that elevates both of you," Alexander says.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is going to be an intense month for you, but try not to go into hiding. "Let your inner romantic out to play and you will find yourself enjoying this season," she says. If you aren't dating anyone, go out on the town and see who you can meet. If you're coupled up, it may help to slow down and assess how things have been going. "Your natural intuition is enhanced this month," Robyn says, and you might even realize you've been taking your relationships for granted. If so, be make sure you're showing your partner love in a way that matches their needs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is known for being idealistic when it comes to love and life. And when you combine that with the emotional traits associated with Pisces, it's possible you'll be even more "in your head" than usual, Alexander says. "Both signs are more interested in otherworldly concerns than in the physical realm, and that’s true in love as well as in other areas of your life," she says. "You may feel more detached or in need of freedom from responsibilities now. Or, your high-minded ideals could cause you to hold unrealistic expectations of a partner or your relationship." Your love life could go through some ups and downs as a result, but you can reground it all with good communication.