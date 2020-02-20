The coming weekend will serve as a respite from the both the workday grind and the recent astrological mayhem (ahem, Mercury retrograde, lookin' at you) — because the February 2020 new moon that hits us on Sunday, Feb. 23 is bringing tons of good energy to our career lives and beyond. Taking place in creative water sign Pisces, this luminary is set to leave us feeling inspired, refreshed, and ready to embark on the coming week with a newfound excitement and a fresh set of goals. And of course, it helps to know specifically how the February new moon will affect your career based on your zodiac sign so you can maximize on the inspirational vibes.

This luminary asks us to dream big when it comes to visualizing our greatest professional goals. "The refreshing New Moon in Pisces enhances your deepest career wishes by delivering them into a contextual reality," says astrologer Kristy Belich. "The cosmos beckon you to follow a cycle of creative maturation. Be absolutely open to the element of beneficial surprises in regards to wealth and finances."

The new moon will be in a strong sextile aspect with action-planet Mars, as noted by Belich, which will bring a fun and enthusiastic sense of zeal to our current career aspirations. Be sure to take advantage of this vibe and make a plan that details how you'll conquer your goals! And thanks to the influence of rebellious planet Uranus, we should be open to looking at things from innovative new perspectives or considering careers that are out-of-the box.

How will this mystical lunar energy manifest for you? Find out how the February new moon will affect your career, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The skies might be darkening under the new moon, but as far as your work life goes, things are absolutely lighting up, Aries. "Your current ambitious methodologies are working," Belich says. "Your dedication holds power with you and allows you to stand out above the rest." You've been putting in a ton of hard work to build up your career, and this luminary should confirm that the path you've chosen is the right one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

I hope you're ready to blast off into a new realm of success, Taurus, because that's exactly the trajectory the new moon is setting you on this weekend. "What an extremely beneficial lunar phase for your sign," Belich says. "You can look forward to a six month cycle of increasing your financial prospects with true abundance. There might even be a networking event that brings brand new opportunities your way!"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't over-complicate things when it comes to thinking about your current career trajectory, Gem. Keeping things simple is the best course of action under this luminary. "You might feel a bit restless under these current energies, Gemini," Belich says. "But no need to make major decisions, as this Pisces New Moon encourages you to embrace the 'less is more' approach to your current business affairs as it washes through your chart."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're pouring your heart and soul into your work, Cancer — and under this luminary, expect your work to pour that sweetness right back into you. "The moon's watery Pisces love brings humanity and perspective to your job," Belich says. "You feel a strong sense of purpose, which allows for exponential growth and a major win on the horizon." Focus on the things about your job that remind you of your invaluable contributions to the world.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Even if waters get choppy at work under this luminary, trust that you know what you're doing — because you almost always do, Leo. Your improvisation skills can help you ride the waves of change. "This New Moon can feel like you are swimming upstream at first," Belich says. "The key is to hold your ground and trust that destiny now aligns with the greater good of the group. You have a supportive team around you!"

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There are definitely new moon rewards in store for all you detail-oriented Virgos out there, who are tirelessly putting in the extra hours to make sure you always deliver a top-notch performance on the job. "You’ve always been motivated, and this New Moon reflects your personal zone of balance and cooperation," Belich says. "There is incredible news on the way, so allow your aspirations to carry you to the highest heights."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you're feeling the burnout at work, Libra, this new moon is your invitation to step back and take some time out to focus on self-care. "This current lunar energy requests you turn your attention inward and focus on your personal needs," Belich says. "You might find that moments of solitude bring the greatest insights and rejuvenation to your daily routines." Putting yourself first will help you bring your A-game to work, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The watery lunar energy has you feeling creatively charged and ready to branch out in your career in new ways, Scorpio. "You feel more grounded and inspired to begin something completely out of your comfort zone," Belich says. "Someone has you in mind for a project that can turn it all around and propel your career forward." Expect the new moon to serve as a catalyst for new opportunities to come knocking at your door.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Things may feel slightly unclear when it comes to finding direction in your career lately — and this moon asks you to lean into your intuition and call on your patience to see you through. "The waves of this Pisces New Moon wash through your area of depth and understanding," Belich says. "Try and be at peace with the unknown if you are currently playing the waiting game. There is definitely more information to come."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This weekend brings empowering breakthroughs for you in terms of working out the kinks you've been facing in work projects, Cap. "The new moon fosters your chart into a healthy cycle of solving what was once out of control in your career world," Belich says. "You are flushing away previous fears and power struggles that once held you back!" Embrace this new beginning, as you have a chance to come at your career from a new perspective now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This new moon marks an important time for you to start getting serious about buffing up your bank account, Aquarius. "There is a strong development occurring in your house of self worth and material values," Belich says. "This is an important new moon to really hone your skills of long term savings and investments. You might even consider working with a wealth coach via these current cosmic influences."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

One of the most auspicious new moons of the year happens to fall in your territory, Pisces, so soak in the glory that it's sprinkling over your career life. "The new moon in your sign makes you an absolute magnet for success! Everyone wants to work with you and be around you at this time," Belich says. "There are many brilliant ideas flying through your mind, and your dreams can become reality. You are on point and anything you set your mind to will manifest beyond belief."