How To Actually Wear 7 Spring Beauty Trends IRL

Spring can't come soon enough. As soon as the temperatures start to creep up and the sun takes a little bit longer to set, you get the feeling that it's about to make its glorious entrance. You know the drill: Throw the rosé in the fridge! Dig out your sandals! Take off your dark nail polish and go for something bright! Try a cool new lip color! That's the magic of the season. In the same way spring feels like a fresh breath of air in your usual routine — from work to weekend brunch — that feeling of newness makes this a perfect time to get out of a beauty rut.

But if you're not sure how to step up your makeup game, NBD. We've gathered the best spring hair and makeup inspo from some seriously cool Instagrammers to help you get started. Whether you want to try out a curly topknot or go for some daytime glam, we have everything you need to get started. Better yet, we've partnered with Ulta Beauty to bring you all the products for recreating these fresh looks. New season, who dis?

Monochromatic Makeup

One color can make for a whole lotta look. Start with the eyes: Dust neutral tones from Nars Narsissist Wanted Eyeshadow palette onto the lids and into the crease. Then, swipe on a quick coat of Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, and beef up your brows with Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel. Finally, finish the look with rosy-nude Estée Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Strapless on the lips.

Breezy Topknot

If your curly hair is in need of some love and moisture, we have three words for you: Join. The. Club. Try the new Heat Cure beauty service at the Ulta Hair Salon to restore shine and repair hair damage. Then, work Devacurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler through damp hair and let it air dry before pulling it up into a puffy topknot.

Metal-Finish Lips

Mattes are so last winter. This spring, it's time to shine — so layer Ulta Beauty Lip Plumping Transforming Top Coat in Divine over a pretty nude, like Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid Lipcolor in Smash Up. To complete the look, define your eyes with a shadow palette, like Morphe Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette and Laura Geller Line-n-Define Dual Dimension Eyeliner in Black.

Cotton-Candy Hair

Pink hair, don't care! There's no time like spring to experiment with soft, pastel hair colors. If you're going to go for the pink — or the blue, or the lavender — treat your hair to the pH bonder at Ulta's Hair Salon during your color service. It's an anti-damage color additive treatment that reduces breakage, amps up shine, and helps color last even longer. Then show off your new 'do with some soft waves. A few bursts of Kenra Professional Dry Volume Burst 3 will amp up your hair to bouncy, va-va-voom volume.

Red Lips — Plus Pastels

Ready for red? Don't ignore the rest of your face. Instead, give your skin a subtle glow with FaceStudio Master Blush Color & Highlight Kit and highlight your eyes with Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette. Last (but definitely not least) swipe on a show-stopping red lip color like Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman.

Summery Highlights

Balayage is the way to make a hairstyle seem anything but basic. The subtle, painted-on highlights can brighten your face and make even your standby hairstyle seem fresh and new. Then, keep your new color bright and radiant by washing with a color-protecting shampoo, like K-PAK Color Therapy Shampoo.

Daytime Glam

Go glam or go home. Opt for a more low-key version like this for the office or a first date. Sweep a bronze shadow, like Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Grace, all over the lids and blend it out. Then, line and fill in lips with a rosy-pink color like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Double Team. Wear it as-is for a more matte finish or turn up the shine with Ulta Beauty Lip Plumping High Shine Top Coat, which will give it a glossy sheen.

