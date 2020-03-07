Can you think of the last time you disinfected your cell phone screen or cleaned in between the keys on your keyboard? Me neither. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises across the United States and globally, you're probably examining your everyday hygiene habits extra closely. A simple way to reduce contact with unwanted viruses is to clean the household items you use regularly, like your phone or computer.

Though the risk to the general public remains low, the virus has been spreading in communities throughout the U.S. Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, include fever, shortness of breath, and cough. Most people will only experience mild symptoms similar to a flu, but the disease can turn fatal, especially for people who are already immunocompromised. And even if coronavirus is nowhere near your community, the flu is still making its way throughout the country, and cleaning your home can help prevent that disease's transmission, too.

As with any virus, the coronavirus spreads when a person infected with it coughs or sneezes, and those respiratory droplets land on another person in close contact who touches their face or eyes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds that it's possible to get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it. That's why keeping the things you use regularly clean can help kill the virus.

The CDC recommends using any of the disinfecting products recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), such as Clorox or Purell disinfecting wipes, to clean household goods. Frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds — making sure to lather the back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails — can help reduce the amount of virus germs that end up on your belongings in the first place.

For guidance on what objects to clean and how often you should clean them, check out the list below.

How To Clean Your Cell Phone

Since your phone spends so much time near your face, it's a good idea to keep it virus-free. To rid your phone of those germs, Hurst recommends wiping your phone down with one of the EPA-approved disinfectant wipes. Make sure to remove your case and clean both the phone and the case in their entirety. Dr. Lynn Hurst, DDS, Chief Clinical Officer of Candid, recommends sanitizing your phone on a daily basis.

How To Clean Your Computer

To clean your computer, start by giving it a good shake. That will allow all the crumbs and dust accumulated between your keys to fall out. You can also use compressed air to get rid of any hard-to-reach particles, Hurst says. After that, turn to your trusty disinfectant wipes to rid the top of the keys of virus germs.

How To Clean Your Desk

To effectively clean your desk, first remove any papers or objects covering the surface. Once you can see the entire surface of your desk, including under picture frames and your keyboard, use a disinfectant wipe to thoroughly clean it. Using alcohol-based wipes on a large surface may dry out your hands, Hurst says, but it's worth it.

How To Clean Your Wallet

Since you most likely reach for your wallet each day, that's another object that needs a good disinfectant wipe-down. This may not be the time to use your favorite leather wallet for day-to-day. "You're going to need to wipe those down, and you certainly don't want to be putting alcohol on really nice leather," Hurst says.

How To Clean Your Bag

Similar to the wallet, you may not want to use a nice, leather bag each day while the coronavirus remains a possibility. Instead opt for a bag that you don't mind rubbing down with a disinfectant wipe. "The smoother the surface, the easier it is to clean and less likely something is going to get trapped," Hurst says. Opt instead for a pleather bag that you don't mind wiping down, or a canvas one that you can throw in the wash.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.

Expert:

Dr. Lynn Hurst, DDS, Chief Clinical Officer of Candid