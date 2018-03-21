When Oprah revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that she has a bathtub specifically molded to her body measurements, bath enthusiasts around the globe took a collective gasp at the very thought. Fortunately, you don't have to be Oprah-level rich to customize your bath experience. Baths are known to have numerous health benefits; they've been linked to boosting mood, helping skin issues and sleep problems and soothing muscle aches, and in a 2017 study, an hour-long bath was found to produce similar levels of anti-inflammatories and blood sugar responses to 60 minutes of exercise. While many of us opt for showers in pursuit of better time management and lower water usage, a luxurious bath is definitely a boost every so often.

But to have a bath molded to your individual body, for any human who loves to soak in a tub until their toes get pruney, is unimaginable luxury. (It also begs some questions: what bath manufacturer does this amazing service, for instance?) But we bath-loving plebs can still manage a bit of luxury, even if we are managing our money a little bit more thriftily than the actor and lifestyle mogul. These 11 bath products will make you feel like you had your tub shipped in directly from Carrara.

3 A Fancy Bath Tray Or Caddy The Bath Tray Company Personalized Bath Tray, $36.00, Etsy Nothing says "outrageously decadent" like a bath tray across the top of your bath that holds your iPad, book, candles, and a cup of tea. Fortunately they're pretty inexpensive; The Bath Tray Company on Etsy has many options, while Royal Craft Wood has a "luxury" caddy with more flaps and folds than an origami swan for $35.00. A note: don't balance electronics on one of these unless the tray is specifically designed to hold them.

4 Fake Tiles SirFaceGraphics Spanish Tile Decals, $23.00, Etsy Nothing says "I am an elegant person who deserves champagne poured over her head in her sparkling tub" like expensive bathroom tiling. However, we can't all be Mariah Carey. Luckily, fake stick-on tiles can come to the rescue; even if you're in rented accommodation, some tile decals can make your bath look brilliantly dramatic. SirFace Graphics over at Etsy has some faux-Spanish style tile stickers that are substantially less expensive than a home renovation, but companies like Moon Wall Stickers offer great ones too — and Your Deco Shop even offers weird underwater scenes.

6 A Bath Bubble Machine Bath Bubble Machine Bath Bubble Machine, $27.00, Amazon I had no idea this was a thing. How did I not know this was a thing?! Forget adding bubble bath as the bath runs — a bubble machine suckers onto the side of the tub, is filled with bubble liquid and then dispenses bubbles everywhere in sight. They're often used for children, but there's no reason you shouldn't have one for your very own, even if, like the Munchkin version, it's shaped like a penguin.

7 Bath Pillow Epica Epica Bath Pillow, Amazon, $12.50 There's nothing worse than getting into a perfectly run bath only to discover that the space where you'd rest your head is cold, slippery, or otherwise occupied with shampoos and a stray sodden towel. The fix? A bath pillow. They're common in spas, and often fasten onto the side of the tub to allow you to position them juuuuust right behind your delicate skull. Epica has one on Amazon, as does Kooshen.

10 A Rack For Bath Candles Etsy Bath Candle Holder, Etsy, $40.99 Are you the kind of person who loves to light some candles and float away to bathing heaven? Get yourself a candle-holder specifically designed for baths to make sure that you don't splash them all out (or worse; burn your hair on them). Etsy has some excellent custom-made ones that will fit tea lights and other candles.