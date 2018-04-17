If you live in the U.S. and planned on filing your taxes, you probably know by now about the Internal Revenue Service website crash on Tax Day. The malfunction took place on early Tuesday, and it affects people who didn't file their taxes before Tuesday, April 17. As the agency investigates the glitch, some might be curious about whether their taxes went through after the IRS site crashed. It's a fair question, and there are several ways to find out.

If you filed your taxes prior to the website going down, you’re probably wondering if your payment went through. You can find the status of your payment out by picking up your phone and dialing a few digits. You can do this by contacting the toll-free IRS Refund Hotline at 800-829-1954. You can ask about the status of your payment as well as whether you're due for a refund by speaking with a representative.

Another number to check out is the IRS TeleTax system at 800-829-4477. The hotline operates on a 24/7 basis and can answer questions about your taxes, payment status, and whether (or not) you're eligible for a refund. Before you call, however, make sure that you're ready to field some questions.

Before you're patched to a representative, the hotline has to verify if your identity and grab relevant information on you. Be sure to have your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number as well as your filing status ready.

More to come...