If you thought awards season was over, think again. The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards takes place on Sunday, April 7. The night will honor the year's latest and greatest country artists and will be led by a country music legend herself: Reba McEntire. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET, so you'll want to have your viewing setup figured out long before then to avoid missing out. So if you don't have traditional cable, here's how to stream the 2019 ACM Awards.

Country music's "party of the year" will air CBS, and will be broadcast from The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to an official press release. With a strong wifi connection, you can join the celebration one of a few ways. You can sign up for CBS All Access, which is CBS network's streaming and on-demand platform that includes live-streaming capabilities. A subscription with limited commercials is $5.99 per month, or you can sign up for a free seven day trial. Just set a reminder to cancel the automatic withdrawal from your bank account if you plan on using it just to watch the awards. You should also note that live TV is unavailable through CBS All Access in certain regions, so it's a good idea to check your area's availability before inputting any financial information.

CBS All Access can also be added as a channel to Amazon Prime member accounts. Through this platform, you can watch the awards via Amazon's website or the Amazon app.

If you already have a Hulu account and haven't upgraded to Hulu Live, it might be worth the investment if you like watching along with everyone else. For $45 per month, you can have access to the live streams of 60-plus major cable channels, including CBS, along with Hulu's regular streaming content. Using Hulu Live to stream the ACM Awards is a good opportunity to give the free trial a go. You'll even be able to flip through the channels during commercials to see what else is on, just like the good old days.

Those are the main streaming hubs for CBS and the ACM Awards. But if you happen to have, say, your parent's cable provider login, you could log in to CBS' main site and live stream the ceremony there, too.

Regardless of how you decide to watch, you won't regret mapping out your plan ahead of time. McEntire is hosting for the 16th time (last year was the 15th, per Rolling Stone), so she knows how to run a smooth-sailing ship. Not to mention, performers will include American Idol's Luke Bryan and The Voice's Blake Shelton, along with Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, and more.

According to CBS, the first batch of winners has already been announced. Luke Combs, LANCO and Ashley McBryde have been awarded New Male Artist of the Year, New Vocal Group of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively. They each got a call from a highly decorated ACM Award winner herself, Carrie Underwood, who told them the good news. On Sunday, there will be plenty more where that came from, and you'll want to join in on the celebration.