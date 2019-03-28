Be prepared to enter another dimension, because The Twilight Zone is back and ready to transport you into a wondrous land of imagination thanks to Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's revival of the iconic show. The anthology series will premiere on April Fools Day (of course) in the U.S. exclusively on streaming service CBS All Access, but will you be able to watch The Twilight Zone in the UK?

Well, it looks like British fans of the series are going to be stuck in the fifth dimension indefinitely, as there's no word as to whether or not the series will be actually air in the UK. Luckily, CBS do have channels in the UK (quite a few, actually) so I contacted CBS Drama to see if they have any word on whether or not they'll be picking up the series for British audiences. I'll let you know if I hear anything.

However, judging by the production schedule of another CBS All Access exclusive, Star Trek Discovery, it looks more than likely that The Twilight Zone could end up being available on Netflix. I've contacted a representative for the streaming platform regarding this, and have yet to receive a reply. I'll update you when I do. But, as the Radio Times reports, the second season of Discovery was available on All Access on Jan. 17 in the U.S. and was released less than a day later on Netflix in the UK. So, if Netflix does pick up The Twilight Zone, this could mean that UK audiences could watch the series as early as April 2. Here's hoping.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anyway, back to the series. If you're unfamiliar with the franchise, the legacy of The Twilight Zone reaches as far back as the late '50s. Created by the legendary Rod Sterling in 1959, The Twilight Zone took viewers into the fifth dimension where characters would experience unusual events that were rooted in the sci-fi, thriller, and horror genres. Sterling would introduce each episode with the well-known monologue, and would then narrate portions of the story as the episode went on.

This is the role that Peele will be undertaking in the latest reincarnation of the series.

"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time but prophesied issues of ours," Peel told CBS. "I'm honoured to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

The Twilight Zone has been revived twice before, the first being in 1985 and the second in 2002. Before the first revival, Twilight Zone: The Movie was released in 1983, but was surrounded by controversy due to the tragic deaths of actor Vic Morrow and two child actors while filming a scene for the movie, as Slate reports. Despite this, the first revival of the series carried on and would last for three seasons. In comparison, the second revival only lasted for one.

While these continuations of the series didn't pull in audiences that the first Twilight Zone did, it kept the interest — and legacy — of the series alive, leading to the palpable amount of excitement that has surrounded the run-up to this 2019 revival.