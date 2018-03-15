I Was Forced To Flee Syria At 13. There's Only One Way To Help Kids Like Me

This Thursday, we officially enter the eighth year of conflict in Syria. More than 5.4 million Syrians, including myself and my family, have been forced to flee the country and seek refuge in other countries.

In the Syria we left behind, six million children suffer from unspeakable violence and the trauma of war and displacement. Every day, schools, hospitals, and playgrounds are under attack.

Five years ago, I became a refugee. I saw my beloved home and country destroyed. I was forced to leave everyone and everything I knew behind.

It was the hardest thing I had ever experienced — and I was lucky. I had my family with me. Many children are forced to make the treacherous journey to reach safety alone, which leaves them vulnerable to abuse, violence, and exploitation. Every 30 minutes, a child on their way to Europe is exploited by traffickers or criminal gangs.

After we left Syria, my family and I arrived at a refugee camp in Jordan. I brought nothing with me but my school books. That was deliberate: Taking the books gave me strength and hope for a better future. Despite the challenges I faced, nobody can take my knowledge and education from me, I thought.

I knew then that I couldn't fall into despair. I had to have hope. And I had to learn the skills I needed to one day help rebuild my country.

In the camp in Jordan, I noticed that many girls and boys in the camp weren't going to school. I decided to campaign for their education. I went from tent to tent encouraging parents to send their children, especially their daughters, to school. It was an empowering experience, finding out that I could really make a difference for myself and for others.

Sadly, refugee girls are particularly at risk of dropping out and being forced into early marriage — their parents think it's the best way to give them a better future. They're wrong. Only education can break the cycle of poverty and inequity. Without education, we can't help ourselves, and we can't help our country.

After three years in the camp, my family and I resettled in the United Kingdom. Here, I've continued to study and to advocate for a world where all children have equal rights, particularly the right to education.

I always knew that continuing my education was a passport to a better future, no matter the circumstances. Education gave me the strength and courage I needed to shape my journey and make a better life for myself. And in June, I was overwhelmed when I found out I was being named the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

I still feel a great responsibility to be a voice for the children who have lost everything and whose lives have been destroyed by war. There is a whole generation of children that needs our support and deserves our attention, and doesn't always get it. Refugee children are five times more likely to be out of school than other children.

Like I said, only education can change the course of their lives.

My greatest wish? To see all Syrian children and families safe in their homes. All girls should be empowered to speak out and take part in the decisions that will affect their lives.

We all need to work together to reduce the suffering in the world. Most importantly, we have to work together to ensure that every child has the opportunity to have a childhood and reach their full potential.