One of the most vocal survivors of the Parkland shooting, David Hogg, will take a gap year for politics. Hogg's mother, Rebecca Boldrick spoke with CNN on Monday and said her son was going to take a year-long break after he graduated from high school in order to educate people about their voting rights.

As the midterm season arrives for people in the United States, Boldrick said her son will be making an effort to help people learn about voting and eventually "get people to vote." She said that Hogg had been accepted by the University of California, Irvine, but noted that he "will not be going to college this year because he's decided to take a year off and work on the midterm elections."

In February, Hogg rose to national prominence after 17 people were killed at his school known as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The tragic shooting, which took place on Valentine's Day, has since created a ripple effect on gun control activism throughout the country, inspiring thousands of students to speak passionately in favor of gun legislation that can decrease gun violence. Hogg isn't alone in his political activism; he is joined by Stoneman Douglas peers like Emma Gonzales, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and others.

A day after the horrific school shooting, Hogg went live on CNN and implored the nation's lawmakers and politicians, "We're children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together. Come over your politics and get something done." On the same day, Hogg went on NBC News and said, "We don't need ideas, we need action. We need action from our elected officials and we need action from the civic public, because without that, this is going to happen again." Here's a clip from NBC.

In a February interview with CNN, Hogg shared his aspirations for pursuing a degree in journalism down the lane. He even spoke of how he began reporting on the shooting soon after it took place. This was a chance for Hogg to show the rest of America how young people felt in the wake of such horrific violence, he told CNN.

"It was sheer terror," he said. The Stoneman Douglas survivor added, "I want to show these people exactly what's going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education."

"That's not OK, and that's not acceptable and we need to fix that," Hogg said. It may be surprising to some people that the Stoneman Douglas senior is planning for a gap year but Hogg made it clear that he had plans to keep the political pressure on legislators to act on gun control. He said, "It's a midterm year and it's time to take action. I don't care if you're a Democrat. I don't care if you're a Republican. Stand up for what you believe in. Let's make some compromises and save some children's lives."

The topic of Hogg going to college has also caused controversy among conservatives. Recently Fox News' host Laura Ingraham landed herself in hot waters after she shared an article about Hogg not getting into four universities. Responding to Ingraham's tweet, Hogg called on his advertisers to pull from her show. And pull they did. Among the companies to distance themselves from the conservative commentators show was Nutrish, Nestle, Hulu, and Trip Advisor.

The debacle even led Ingraham to apologize for her tweet. But Hogg didn't have any of it. Shortly after her apology went up, Hogg told CNN that Ingraham's apology "was kind of expected, especially after so many of her advertisers dropped out." Corporate America was reevaluating its priorities and siding with the Parkland survivor, he said. But Hogg noted that he didn't need Ingraham's apology.

"A bully is a bully," he told the network.