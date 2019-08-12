Who Do You Think You Are is finally back on screens again tonight, and I'm totally prepared to sob my heart out. Viewers will be able to learn about Kate Winslet's history in this episode, and by the reading the episode's description, it looks like it's going to be an emotional one. If the actor does decide to tune in as well, I can't help but wonder if she's got a significant other to support her. So, is Kate Winslet married?

Yes, she certainly is. Winslet married Ned Rocknroll in 2012, who is Richard Branson's nephew. And yes, while that sounds like a cool AF name, he actually changed it from his birth name Edward Abel Smith in 2008. Although, Winslet's husband recently changed his surname back to Smith this year, according to The Sun. As this changed is speculated, I've reached out to Winslet's agent for clarification. I've yet to receive a reply, but I'll let you know if I do.

Anyway, that's enough about his name, what does he do for a living?

Well, unsurprisingly Rocknroll works for Virgin Galactic, where he is Head of Marketing Promotion and Astronaut Experience as the Daily Mail reports. "[H]e isn't listed on the 'Meet the Team' page of the company's website," the newspaper writes, "and the only mention of him can be found as a picture credit on the page introducing the new SpaceShip Two."

According to The Guardian, Rocknroll and Winslet met "while she was at Branson's holiday home on Necker Island in the Caribbean" in 2011. This was also the year that the house was struck by lightning, where "Winslet was reported to have led her two children and Branson's mother to safety."

The couple were engaged in the summer of 2012 and subsequently tied the knot in December that year. "I can confirm that Kate Winslet married Ned Rocknroll in New York earlier this month in a private ceremony attended by her two children and a very few friends and family," Winslet's spokesperson told The Guardian. It was also reported that Leonardo DiCaprio gave Winslet away, but it wasn't confirmed by her rep at the time as HuffPost reports.

Both Winslet and Rocknroll were previously married before finding each other. "I know lots of people who are not in the public eye who have gone through several marriages, I really do, and it's just those are the cards that life dealt me," Winslet told the Wall Street Journal in 2015. "And f*** me, it hasn't been easy, you know."

"No one really knows what has happened in my life. No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. And I'm proud of those silences."

You tell 'em, Winslet. In the same interview, she also talks about Rocknoroll and how supportive he's been to her. "Thank God for Ned — really. He's just so incredibly supportive, and he's so much fun," she said. "He's absolutely everything to me. And to all of us."

And while you probably won't get to see any insight into her day-to-day life with Rocknroll during her appearance on Who Do You Think You Are tonight, Winslet will be exploring her Scandinavian roots during her episode as The Times reports.

The 16th series of Who Do You Think You Are? begins tonight at 9 p.m. on BBC One.